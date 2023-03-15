Gertie

In Monday night’s Down East Auto play, at the Montague Curling Club, Scott Annear and Glen Coffin didn’t want to offend each other and played to a draw. I’m not sure their teammates agreed but I enjoyed watching this very close game.

Island Construction night saw Brian Harding, Bev Harding, Randy Massett and Sandra MacKay have a wonderful game against Preston Higginbotham, Brenda Andrew and Bob Martin. I was so glad Brian cancelled his early retirement and I’m sure his teammates were too.

