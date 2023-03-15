In Monday night’s Down East Auto play, at the Montague Curling Club, Scott Annear and Glen Coffin didn’t want to offend each other and played to a draw. I’m not sure their teammates agreed but I enjoyed watching this very close game.
Island Construction night saw Brian Harding, Bev Harding, Randy Massett and Sandra MacKay have a wonderful game against Preston Higginbotham, Brenda Andrew and Bob Martin. I was so glad Brian cancelled his early retirement and I’m sure his teammates were too.
Up in Souris on Tuesday there were a couple of visitors. Jane DiCarlo and her father made it up to play in the first draw. She is president of Curl PEI and was very impressed with the whole concept of turning a hockey/ringette rink into a curling sheet once a week all season. She said she liked the way everyone of all ages were playing together and enjoying themselves. Her father got into a good game between Huck Bailey and Darryl Lesperance. Huck’s winning streak came to an end abruptly. I do believe I called this a couple of weeks ago. Playing with Huck were Mike Spur, David Fletcher and Mario DiCarlo. Darryl’s teammates were Jimmy Whitty, Roland MacDonald and Angela Wintar.
Still in Souris, I talked to Cara Eastman for a minute and she said they are gearing up for the annual Kings County Cup the weekend of March 17-18. She is in need of a couple more teams.
The Montague club will host the cup competition which is a two day fun-spiel. Teams play three games and there is also a skills competition (draw to the button and hit and roll) and a mixed doubles event.
Mathew MacDonald, Steven MacLeod, Wayne Jay and Doug Lazott gained five in the first end to set the tone for the night. Their opponents Wayne Chaisson, Mark MacLure, Chris O’Brien and Eric Decoursey were shell-shocked at first I think. The game finish was decided a couple ends early.
On St Paddy’s Day (March 17) which is also the Kings County Cup weekend stop by for great curling and music by Kevin Ryan. Also on Saturday afternoon Keira Loane will be playing.
