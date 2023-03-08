Tori Jayne Chapman scores during a Canada Games ringette game between PEI and Nova Scotia. The Games, and particularly the ringette tournament, brought extra business to some Montague restaurants and record sales for the Wellness Centre canteen. Josh Lewis photo
Hosting the Canada Games brought an influx of visitors to Montague, a valuable off-season boost to the business community and broke rink canteen records.
At the Wellness Centre, which hosted packed crowds all week during the ringette competition, facility manager Paula O’Brien said the volume of spectators was more than she expected. There were capacity crowds for PEI’s games.
“We really weren’t sure what to expect. Even (in a game) with two teams from out of province, we were really surprised by the numbers.”
She couldn’t remember the last time the rink was that full, and certainly not since before the pandemic.
Ms O’Brien said the only financial benefit for the rink was sales at the canteen, which served long lineups all week.
“Our canteen revenue was significant, a record, more than we’ve ever taken in. That’s definitely a bonus to us.”
The ice rentals were donated to the Games through a funding agreement for the arena’s recent renovations, the bulk of which were covered by the federal and provincial governments. That included a new electric Zamboni, brighter LED lighting and new rink boards.
Although it was a busy week, Ms O’Brien was disappointed the ringette medal games and semifinals were held in Charlottetown after the Wellness Centre successfully hosted all week.
Dave McGuire, owner of Bogside Brewing, said it was a big deal to have so many customers during the week in the middle of winter, when things typically slow down in rural communities.
“It’s super important,” he said. “(In the summer) it’s a pretty reliable business. But in winter, it’s really only reliable on the weekends.”
The ringette tournament was particularly big from a tourism perspective, with nine teams of 17 or 18 skaters each plus coaches, support staff and parents, not to mention supporters from across PEI.
“We certainly saw a lot of teams’ jackets coming through in groups. We noticed most of the different provinces over the course of the week,” Mr McGuire said.
Serving groups of 20 to 25 people at a time, especially during the week, was significant and brought a smile to employees’ faces.
“It was awesome. People had a great response to the food and drink, and got to try some local PEI stuff.”
Although mixed doubles curling had far fewer people involved, with two curlers per team, Bogside saw a steady flow of curlers from across Canada as well.
Mr McGuire said the area has first-rate sports facilities that attract events and create economic spinoff, which is a real asset.
“This town has a lot to offer. I love seeing it when it’s busy. I love seeing people in the streets,” he said. “When you’re trying to run a 12 months a year business, you need to have that influx.”
Not all eateries were busier during the ringette tournament. Three local restaurants said they didn’t notice much of a difference from their regular flow of customers, aside from perhaps a handful of people involved with the Games.
The Games also did not bring as many guests as expected at Lane’s Riverhouse Inn, Montague’s only hotel.
Office manager June Clark said the inn has been busy throughout winter anyway with workers staying through the week, but there was no noticeable uptick in visitors from the Games.
During the ringette tournament there were parents from Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick at the hotel while the mixed doubles curling brought guests from Alberta and the Maritimes.
Ms Clark said many probably opted to stay in Charlottetown because that’s where all the athletes stayed and the city hosted many events like concerts at night, unlike in eastern PEI.
“In the grand scheme of things it didn’t make a whole lot of difference to us,” she said.
