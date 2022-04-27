Garbage has been piling up for residents of Robertson Road and Brudenell Point Road since early this month when weight restrictions and staffing issues caused Superior Sanitation to stop collecting trash in the area.
Local MLA Cory Deagle said he’s received at least a dozen calls from residents who weren’t getting answers from Island Waste Management Corporation about why the service had been interrupted.
“You’re talking a couple hundred homes or more. It’s a big area, not just a little side road with six homes. I was surprised because this has never been an issue in that area in the past,” he said.
Annual spring weight restrictions were imposed in mid-March, but according to a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson, the limit was reduced April 7 to a maximum 10,990 kilograms gross weight due to pavement breakup on the road.
That’s when the garbage trucks stopped coming. IWMC had planned to collect trash in smaller trucks, but Covid-related staffing impacts put an end to that.
Mr Deagle said weight restrictions are in place every spring and there should be a workaround to ensure collection isn’t interrupted, adding two to three weeks without pickup is too long.
“I assume even with weight restrictions it would be considered an essential service to have your garbage collected,” he said. “You can understand because they’re trying to protect the road with construction happening at the (Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute) monastery.”
The Montague-Kilmuir MLA said communication around the issue could have been handled better as well with residents’ calls not being returned.
The spokesperson said IWMC customer service is working to make new arrangements and will communicate the plan to residents once confirmed. Weight restrictions have always applied to garbage trucks and any other vehicles over the allowable limit, they added.
One Robertson Road resident who asked not to be named said IWMC should have been able to scrape up a truck driver for the routes despite a Covid issue with how many people they employ, describing it as poor planning and communication.
He added when there are high winds like last Tuesday, the garbage gets blown all over the place and becomes a pollution issue. The service interruption is frustrating, he said, and leaves residents in the lurch.
IWMC CEO Karen MacDonald did not respond to a request for comment.
