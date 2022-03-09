While several eastern PEI garden centre operators are optimistic they will be ready in time for the 2022 planting season, supply chain issues could mean higher prices for gardeners.
Operators say the complexity of supply chain issues in Canada and beyond - issues exacerbated by the pandemic - has meant orders for starter plants and other materials had to be finalized months earlier to ensure they arrive in time.
“I’ve booked earlier than I ever booked before,” said John Keuper, owner of Island Pride Garden Co in Wood Islands. “Just-in-time doesn’t exist anymore. Suppliers are already pre-selling plant material for 2023, and that’s six months ahead of last year.”
At Nabuurs Gardens in Brudenell, Arny Nabuurs ordered this year’s items last summer. “We were telling (suppliers) to repeat what we ordered in the previous year, and later (in the fall) we could fine-tune it.”
Many garden centres supplement their on-site production with starter plants from outside suppliers.
“These suppliers of plant materials are dealing with a finite number of square feet in their growing operation,” Mr Nabuurs said. “You have to get your name on it early, before the space is completely full.”
Add higher costs and inflation, and certain items become more expensive.
Mr Keuper noted a recent request for 100 roses, but “the price was through the roof” and so he couldn’t supply them.
Mr Keuper said items such as soil or larger trees can also be trickier to get in these days for various reasons, like finding a truck to haul it in. “I’m sure there will be specific price increases,” he said.
Mr Nabuurs is aware of suppliers who once could rent a shipping container for $3,000, but now pay $15,000 for the same container, “and that’s if they can get it.” In any case, he expects prices for items will have to go up, but he still needs to be fair to his customers.
“Some of (the extra costs) will have to be passed on. We’ll try to hold the line and we’ll have to swallow a little bit of it (extra costs).”
Mr Nabuurs said about 20% of his businesses’ entire production consists of plant materials shipped from central Canada. He points out it wouldn’t be practical to do all of his production locally, as the first starter plants are delivered to the greenhouse in late March.
“If I try to start (plants) here, I’d have to open up the greenhouse a full month earlier, and pump extreme amounts of oil to trying to keep (the greenhouse) warm in minus 10 degree (Celsius) temperatures,” he said. “Any gains I’d make by starting plants myself would be lost because of the tremendous amount of oil used.”
Overall, both Mr Nabuurs and Mr Keuper are confident their operations will be well-stocked when the season starts. “At this point, we have everything lined up that we need and there shouldn’t be too many hiccups,” Mr Nabuurs said.
Mr Keuper said while certain specialty items or brands may be harder to get, Island Pride grows much of its production on-site and will have an adequate supply of annuals and perennials to start the season.
Pandemic-related restrictions have actually contributed to strong sales at both garden centres, and both Mr Nabuurs and Mr Keuper hope the interest in gardening remains high. Mr Keuper predicts this year could be even better, as summer visitors with property on the Island will want to fix up their lawns and gardens after not being able to visit their property in the past couple of years.
And Mr Nabuurs said: “(Covid rules) restricted people’s movements, so they used that time and money they’d otherwise use to travel to go to their gardens. Gardening is also therapeutic, it offers stress relief.”
