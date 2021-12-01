Souris Coop manager David Fraser, centre, presents a portion of the 132 bottles of Cheeze Whiz the store is donating to the Souris Lions Club annual Christmas Box campaign. Lions Arie Hoogerbrugge, left, and Jim Graham were on hand to accept the donation. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Heading into year 36 of the annual Christmas Box campaign, Souris Lions Club members and volunteers are looking forward to another successful year of giving.
“Last year despite the requirements of Covid restrictions the community helped 135 families and gave presents to over 220 children,” Lion Peter Boertien said.
“It’s great to see the smiles on children’s faces when we deliver the boxes.”
The boxes include the fixings for a Christmas dinner complete with sweets for dessert and gifts for the children in the household.
Families wishing to have a Christmas Box delivered are asked to call Lion Dale Laybolt at 902-357-2117 or 902-969-3157 by December 15. Please leave a message if there is no answer and be sure to indicate gender and age of any children in the family.
Delivery of the boxes is scheduled for Thursday, December 23.
Every year volunteers help load up vehicles and deliver the boxes, and the Lions are also extremely grateful for the many people who donate to help make the campaign a reality each and every year.
“The biggest change over the last few years is the price of groceries,” Mr Boertien said,
“It’s unbelievable and makes it harder to buy what is needed. Without the continual year-after-year community support we would not be able to do this endeavor.”
He pointed to the generosity of the Souris Coop, which contributes each year. This year the store is donating bottles of Cheese Whiz for the boxes.
There are several ways the public can make a donation.
Monetary donations can be made out to Souris Lions Christmas Boxes, PO Box 506 Souris, or dropped off to any Lions member, or by calling 902-743-2090.
In addition, the club now accepts etransfer auto deposits at sourislions@gmail.com. Please put Christmas Box in the message box.
In the spirit of the season, Lions members are also gearing up for other holiday celebrations.
They will be hosting the Souris Lions Seniors Christmas Party on Friday, December 10 at 6:30 pm at Souris Legion. Guests can expect a visit from Santa along with gifts, music and delicious treats. Those who wish to attend must show a vax pass.
Souris Christmas Parade goers can keep an eye out for the Lions Club entry in the annual event set to take place on Saturday, December 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.