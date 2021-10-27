A diverse range of feedback was heard during public consultations on the draft Gender Diversity guidelines for schools. The majority of the responses indicated the guidelines are essential for schools to be a safe place for all students.
“Regardless of the level of support for the guidelines we overwhelmingly heard from every respondent pretty much they felt all students and staff should be safe and free from bullying and harassment at school,” Erin Cusack, inter-ministerial Women’s Secretariat Gender, and Diversity Policy Analyst with the Department of Education, said.
Ms Cusack said responses ranged from supportive to some saying they don’t go far enough in protecting the rights of people who are 2SLGBTQ+, to some that were less supportive.
Initially there was a lot of confusion about the purpose of the guidelines, Ms Cusack said.
“Many folks were unaware that the guidelines are based on the Human Rights Act. They are intended to support schools and provide a framework for ensuring they are upholding the rights of the 2SLGBTQ+ student and staff.”
Making that stipulation was one of the many additions and clarifications made to the document.
Heather Mullen, President of PEI Home & School Federation, said as a board they have not discussed the document, but it has been circulated among members.
“We are very much about education and encouraging people to understand what these guidelines are and how to make their spaces more welcoming and safer for students,” Ms Mullen said.
One aspect of the guidelines that speaks to age appropriate discussions is key, Ms Mullen said.
“I don’t think we can expect our teachers and school staff to understand this immediately and I think we are fortunate to have groups within the community that can help us all learn how to talk about gender diversity and acceptance in a way that is age appropriate and supports safer and braver spaces for our students,” she said.
Ms Mullen said a main concern is as guidelines they may not go far enough.
“They are great and it is a really good starting place. I really hope we follow these guidelines, but I will be curious to see how they are rolled out,” she said.
Given the fact students across the Island are facing bullying due to their gender identity, Ms Mullen said, it is important that all schools put the guidelines to use.
Ms Cusack said they heard the same during consultations.
“Once something is made policy the process for making any changes or amendments becomes much more robust and a lot more time consuming,” Ms Cusack said.
“Part of the rationale for making (guidelines) the first step was that it could be implemented and monitored with adaptations made a little more quickly than if it was initially put into policy.”
The next step is to form a committee to formally adopt the guidelines.
Though PEI specific gender diversity guidelines are new that doesn’t mean schools haven’t been proactive in dealing with inequality issues for some time, Ms Cusack said.
“Because they are based on the Human Rights Act, even if we didn’t have a guidelines document, schools would still have a duty to accommodate because gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation are protected characteristics,” she explained
According to Ms Cusack, before these guidelines were created, at the request of the Public Schools Branch, the branch was referencing documents from Alberta’s school community.
“These guidelines are an important equity measure,” Ms Cusack said. “The unfortunate reality we know is 2SLGBTQ+ youth are more likely to experience school-based harassment than their peers. Anything we can do to make the school environment more inclusive and more cohesive is good for everyone.”
When contacted by The Graphic regarding feedback received about the guidelines, a spokesperson from the Public Schools Branch said, “We referred anyone interested in providing feedback to the official feedback process. The Department of Education and Lifelong Learning is best placed to provide any comment on that feedback.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.