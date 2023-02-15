Some parents have been questioning the gender diversity guidelines for Island schools that were put in place in December 2021.
The Guidelines for Respecting, Accommodating and Supporting Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sexual Orientation in our Schools were put in place by a ministerial order, said Norbert Carpenter, director of the Public Schools Branch (PSB).
“This document is being implemented as a guide for schools on how individuals with diverse gender identities, gender expression and sexual orientations should be supported and as a tool for students to set out expectations and their rights,” he said.
A request for scientific proof of why the guidelines are needed was received by the PEI Home and School Federation in a resolution from Morell Home & School Association in January.
The Graphic contacted Morell H&S president Shara Kenny and the area’s PSB board trustee Patty Van Diepen for further details on the resolution.
They declined to discuss it and referred The Graphic to board president Heather Mullen and the PSB in general.
Ms Mullen did not respond.
PEI Home and School Federation president Dionne Tuplin confirmed they did receive the resolution, but sent it back for further clarification.
Each individual Home & School has the opportunity to put forward resolutions but whether or not they move ahead depends on not only the content, but also on whether all individual associations get behind it.
“It is a matter that the locals need to gather collective data and ensure it is an actual gap that needs to be filled that benefits all Island students,” Ms Tuplin explained.
The deadline for submitting resolutions was January 31, but because this particular resolution was submitted before that date there is still a possibility it could be voted on at the annual general meeting in April.
If it is accepted all H&S associations will have time to take it under consideration.
Mr Carpenter said PSB has not received the documents directly, but were made aware through members of the school community and through social media posts.
Last week after becoming aware the PSB released a statement on social media.
When asked what prompted the response Mr Carpenter said, “It was important for the PSB to educate the public that while a parent is able to bring an agenda item or motion forward, this does not mean it is reflective of the entire school community or its staff and should not be assumed as such.”
The resolution requests “the Minister provide scientific evidence justifying the need for implementing the Gender Diversity Guidelines; and even if, in the opinion of the Minister, these Guidelines are justified, the Minister will recognize that parents, assuming their moral responsibility to act as the primary educators of their children, will decide whether or not their children will participate in this program.”
The Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment from The Graphic.
While the resolution has not been formally forwarded to PSB, Mr Carpenter said it is important the schools branch address confusion surrounding the guidelines.
“The guidelines are not a program for students or a curriculum,” he said.
Every province in Canada has similar guidelines and prior to 2021 PEI was using Alberta guidelines for several years.
“The guidelines provide the PSB and CSLF (French School Board) with direction on how to address situations that arise to ensure we are upholding the human rights of students and treating students with dignity, respect and support,” he said. “They are there to provide support to respond to a student’s individual needs while respecting a person’s right to self-identification.”
There is also a petition circulating which asks the provincial government to remove the guidelines altogether.
The Graphic was not able to speak to anyone involved with creating the petition and it is not known how many signatures have been obtained.
A related story was published in The Graphic in October 2021. Go to peicanada.com ‘Gender diversity guidelines for schools based on Human Rights Act’
