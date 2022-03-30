In 2020, the Kings Playhouse board of directors set our vision to be ‘the most vibrant and inclusive arts and culture centre in the region’.
Over the past two years, we’ve been fortunate to develop meaningful relationships that help us move forward in this vision. These relationships ensure the Playhouse is a place that inspires creativity and offers feelings of welcome and belonging to all who enter through our doors and join us in our programming.
Thursday, March 31st is the International Day of Transgender Visibility.
Celebrating our humanness in all of its shapes and forms is at the centre of building a vibrant and inclusive arts organization, and I’m so honoured to offer some words from our artists, Julie Bull and Rory Starkman who will be opening their art exhibition ‘Gender Reveal Party’ at the Playhouse Gallery. Here’s what they had to say:
Well, we didn’t plan to have an art show. Definitely not one about our deep, personal healing journeys. We have different backgrounds when it comes to embracing and/or resisting our own queerness, transness, two-spiritness, in-betweenness, and general dualities and contradictions. Rory has described previous iterations of themselves as the queer-about-town, covered-in-rainbows, out-and-proud, and everyone knows it. While Julie only just proclaimed their pronouns as they/them for the first time on International Pronouns Day in October of 2020 with a poem entitled ‘pronounce’. Over the years, we have both worked in and with queer community, and yet in 2021, we embarked on separate and collaborative healing journeys through gender exploration. The only way it would come through was in our he(art).
We live in a two-storey house with a basement. When we first sat in that basement, we dreamed and envisioned how a creative, healing space might look for each of us individually and together. The walls stayed blank for months as each of us hit our respective creative blocks and barriers we created in our own minds (like that Grade 5 art teacher who said you’d never draw). By spring of 2021, Rory had burned out from their position as Youth Services Coordinator with PEERS Alliance, while Julie was moving away from work in research ethics and redefining themselves as a poet with their debut self-published poetry book. We were both deep in the healing. We were finding it hard to have the energy to talk about it. To use our brains the way we once used to. We needed new outlets.
One day we came down to the basement, our “creative cauldron”, and took out some crayons, canvases, and a couple lighters. It was Rory who drew on their previous healing methods of melted crayon art, and thought this might help us both. We tell this story all the time now. Julie held a crayon in one hand and a lighter in the other, and looking confused, asked Rory “what do I do?” Rory smiled and said, “hold the crayon over the canvas and bring your lighter to it.” Julie watched one drop of wax fall onto the canvas, and that was it. The walls began to get covered in art, as we both found days where we just couldn’t speak about our feelings, and we kept turning to the canvas. Julie credits that day and Rory for helping them unleash their inner artist, and they had their debut visual art show Settle Down, Settlers! For the inaugural Day for Truth and Reconciliation in September 2021. Rory credits Julie for helping them believe in themselves enough to expand their creativity beyond the theatre and bring Gender Reveal Party to life.
This production from the Creative Cauldron Collective is a mixed media art exhibition about gender identity, gender expression, and two individuals’ healing journeys toward breaking binaries, spiritual growth, and healing. Coming out and being visibly queer and trans is an ongoing process and evolution. It takes on many forms and variations over time and we are all affected by internal and external forces that mould and shape us. Gender Reveal Party came from pain, joy, loss, mourning, celebration, and revelations that are ongoing in the artists’ bodies and beings, and even as this show is being prepared for display. Our opening coincides with International Day of Transgender Visibility on March 31st. We invite Islanders to immerse themselves in the gallery and to think critically and feel compassionately about the gender and sexual diversity within our communities.
The Kings Playhouse is honoured to host Gender Reveal Party from March 31st to April 27th, 2022. There will be an opening event and artist talk on March 30th at 7 pm and a closing event on April 23rd at 2 pm.
Gender Reveal Party is generously sponsored by PEERS Alliance, Women’s Network of PEI, Dalmac - Print Signs Cresting, BIPOC USHR, Upstreet Craft Brewing, Prince Edward Island Government - Interministerial Women’s Secretariat, and countless individuals across the Island.
For more information about programs and events at Kings Playhouse visit: www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1-888-345-5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.