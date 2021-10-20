Since when does gender have anything whatsoever to do with how the brain works when it comes to math, science or reading?
You might be thinking academics should have nothing to do with gender.
I was thinking the same thing when I came across the national results of the Pan-Canadian Assessment Program.
Last week the results from the 2019 assessments of Grade 8 students Canada-wide were published.
For some strange reason statisticians took the time to add a column in the results dividing the students by gender.
Why? Why? Why?
A human brain is a human brain, is it not?
I mean come on, society should be well beyond these types of divisions.
At least provincial officials had the foresight to leave out the gender division when they announced the PEI students’ ranking.
But somewhere along the line the gender had to have been recorded.
Aside from the fact that dividing academic achievement by gender is straight out of the dark ages there is something else to consider.
What happens when a student is non-binary? Where do they fit in the gender table?
I get that there are in-depth scientific studies on a lot of subjects. And some might require recording the male/female aspect, but brain function does not fall into that category.
