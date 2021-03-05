Lisa MacIntyre says societal views of gender roles have improved, but gender stereotypes still persist.
Lisa owns Her Man’s Shop near Morell, an automotive garage which has been in business in one way or another since 1999. She said she sees examples of subconscious stereotypes in her field on a regular basis.
Asked what needs to change to create an equal society, Lisa said, “Equality of pay, equality of rights, responsibilities, even opportunities. If I’m going out to the shop because we’re short-handed and I’m trying to help out, the (male employees) give me the little jobs. That’s basically typical,” she said. “The stereotyping of genders in occupations is the biggest issue we have to overcome.”
Lisa wants to see more promotion of careers in the trades for women at the high school level.
“We’re not always viewed as owners or operators, especially in this industry. Sometimes when I call for parts there’s hesitation initially when I talk to suppliers. Not so much once they realize it’s not always a man calling,” she said.
Lisa has even caught herself buying into stereotypes of gender roles in the industry.
“I’ve found myself calling different locations and if I get a female voice, I say, ‘Can I talk to parts?’ and they’re like, ‘You have parts.’ A lot of places will expect a woman to answer reception, so myself I can see where it comes from. There has to be a big mindset change in that part of it.”
Lisa said some dealerships now have female service managers, which she described as a big change.
She and her husband Herman originally started the business as Charlottetown Truck, and they sold vehicles. In 2006 they moved to Morell and expanded to offer auto repair. Herman died unexpectedly in 2017 and she changed the name of the shop in his memory.
Lisa said most of her clientele continue to be men, who are typically the ones to bring a vehicle in for service.
The business deals with challenges every day, Lisa said.
“A lot of times the issue we have is trying to get parts, the availability, the scheduling, the balancing act of it. With COVID it’s a whole new challenge. You can see a direct correlation, as soon as new cases are announced, the phone stops with it.”
Lisa said with more people working from home, she doesn’t see some regular customers as much but gets some new ones who aren’t taking their vehicle to Charlottetown anymore.
“For me, trying to run a house and a business at the same time can be a little stressful. (But) I enjoy it most days.”
Lisa said she kind of “fell into” the automotive industry through Herman, but it can be a good choice for younger people.
“I never expected to be owning or operating an auto service business, but you have to play the cards you’re dealt. You do what you have to do to survive.”
She said it’s important for someone to start at the bottom as a mechanic and work their way up.
“A lot of young people today still don’t realize what it takes. They can do the work. They’re wondering why we’re charging so much for this or that. You’ve got all your overhead costs. As long as you go into it eyes open, (it can work).”
