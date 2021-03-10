Somewhere along the way you have likely heard the proverb: Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. The interpretation is clear - don’t question the value of a gift.
At risk of breaking the universe’s law of gratitude, Canada Post has sadly missed the mark with its free post card, stamp included, campaign. The offering is intended to keep people connected during COVID.
Many households have already received one of the 13.5 million cards that are being distributed nation-wide. For interest purposes there are six mundane designs in all.
The templated messages on the front of the red, green or blue cards: From me to you, Sending hugs, Wishing I were there and so on, are all-encompassing but fall short in regards to personalization.
They also get a big fail in the fact the design looks more like a pizza ad so trash cans are apt to gobble them up quickly.
Inarguably to question the value of a gift is wrong (in this case $1.07, plus printing costs for the cards) but two things immediately come to mind: the generic design of the cards and heaven help you if the address you put on the post card doesn’t conform with Canada Post’s new regime.
Remember the fiasco at Christmas when volumes of cards were returned to senders? That’s left a bitter taste in the mouths of many and it’s not from licking postage stamps.
This too is a reminder of the overwhelming volume of packages and regular mail that taxed postal workers during the December holiday season. Shortened supplies of merchandise, lockdowns and fear of on-site shopping during COVID prompted many to complete their gift lists online.
For the most part Islanders are devout in keeping in touch with their neighbours, friends and family as are Canadians across this vast country.
That said, no offence to the folks working on the ground for Canada Post but your bosses could have better spent its (our) money by simply giving everyone a free stamp. Seniors forced to stretch their dollars thin might have appreciated that gesture more.
In the words of Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger “Meaningful connection is vital.”
No one will dispute that but c’mon show us a little imagination. With Canada Post stretching from sea to sea to sea it would have been nice to see a photo from each province on the cards - great promotion and characteristic of how proud we are of this nation.
Maybe next time.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
