Omicron reality hit us in the face last week, as our enviable record of no COVID related deaths came to an abrupt end, not once but twice. Outbreaks were reported in long-term care, provincial jail and shelters. In an effort to protect our teetering health care system, Premier King extended online learning for a week, with more extensions likely required.
Experts believe the end is in sight, but the ride to get there will be the bumpiest of the 22-month long pandemic. Buckle in. The so-called ‘gentle’ variant is showing its fangs.
Priority-one for the province must be to avoid collapse of our health care system. We do that by implementing measures to extend the timeline during which Omicron’s full force is felt. Why? It’ll save lives. We can’t afford to have everyone get sick at the same time.
It’s why further delays to the return of classroom teaching are needed. Some will object, but children are far more resilient than we give them credit for. They will get through this and those that need support, along with their families, should have it.
One of the major issues we face is our dependence on both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. If you need heart surgery, you go to Saint John. If your child is sick, they are treated at IWK. If you need specialized treatment, you’ll likely be transferred to Halifax. Our systems are intertwined and all are operating at maximum capacity. At least two Islanders in need of emergency treatment were denied care in neighbouring provinces last week.
This should give us all pause. There is a finite number of beds and they are full.
For those who would chirp that Omicron is nothing more than a flu, and we should simply let it run its course without extending restrictions, who would you sacrifice? Would you accept an unnecessary delay in your treatment because we allowed our system to be swamped?
Probably not. But these real-life decisions are already being made.
One of the true PEI advantages is our high vaccination rate. Ninety-three per cent of Islanders eligible are fully vaccinated. The number drops to 82% when children are factored. Many between ages 5-12 have received their first dose. Children under five are not eligible.
To show the power of vaccines, 37% of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated. It is a disproportionately large number that shows Omicron’s innate ability to target the most vulnerable.
A major challenge is ramping up from the 22% of Islanders to receive a booster. Public Health has held mass vaccination clinics in both Summerside and Charlottetown. It’s a fine solution if you live there. It’s a pain in the butt if you don’t.
The Public Health model is built on providing solutions delivered by health care providers, which works unless it’s a pandemic and time is of the essence.
We need to eliminate barriers to vaccination and booster shots and make it easy for people. If you are in rural PEI, can you afford to take time off work to drive to Charlottetown or Summerside? If you are a parent, do you have time to spare when children are being taught at home?
Common sense says figure a better way to do it. Find volunteers. Train them if need be. Recruit retired health providers. Delivering a jab is not rocket science. Other jurisdictions have proven the volunteer model by training people to carry out COVID testing with nasal swabs. It may not fit the Public Health model, but it’s effective, reduces pressure on health care providers whose time is better spent elsewhere, and builds community engagement.
Last week Dennis King asked all Islanders to give a little bit more. He’s right. No Islander is an island unto themself. We succeed or fail together.
