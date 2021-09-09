While Regina Hansen has called Massachusetts home for decades, her connection to her birth province of PEI remains strong, thanks to many cherished memories of summers in Georgetown.
Those memories fueled her first young adult fiction novel, The Coming Storm.
Ms Hansen, a master lecturer in rhetoric at Boston University, is also an expert in fantasy and the supernatural. She’s researched and written on the history of fairy tales, horror movies and more. One notable scholarly achievement was co-editing an issue of Science Fiction Film and Television focusing on author Stephen King and the importance of science fiction in the well-known horror author’s work.
Ms Hansen’s debut novel falls squarely into the fantasy genre as well, and yet the real-life geography and people of the Georgetown area were a major inspiration.
As described on the Boston University website, the book is the story of 15-year-old Beet MacNeill, “a smart, brave young woman and talented musician.” After the death of her older cousin, Beet soon faces a mysterious evil that threatens her and everyone she cares about.
Ms Hansen explained that while the book draws on Scottish folklore and mythology, aspects of local history play a big part.
The book is set in the 1950s, and the heroine lives in an old farmstead in the fictional community of ‘Nelson’s Point,’ but the map included in the novel looks quite similar to the geographical layout of the Georgetown area. And the real farmstead is located in Burnt Point, where her grandparents lived and where her father Charlie, a well-known local musician and host of Bluegrass Island on CFCY 95.1 FM, grew up.
“The landscape is imprinted on my brain so strongly,” Ms Hansen said. “Little things like how the houses look, the combination of the green grass and the smell of the sea.”
Ms Hansen’s grandfather Nelson worked at the jail while her grandmother Isabel was the school secretary. “I remember bringing (Nelson) his lunch when I was little.”
While Ms Hansen was born in Winsloe, and moved off-Island with her family at age five, her fondest memories are of all the summers she spent with her grandparents in Georgetown.
“I learned to do so many things; use a compass, paddle a canoe, build a fire,” she said. “Also, I remember my grandmother giving me a pail to go out and pick blueberries for a pie; and looking for glass bottles in the ditches so we could save money for Old Home Week.”
She also recalled family members telling ghost stories and other spooky legends of characters and events that supposedly happened in Georgetown. That was another inspiration that made it into the book. “I didn’t exactly reproduce them (in the novel), as they belong to the people who told them,” she said.
She hastened to add that while she got much material from her summer childhood home, “nobody who’s bad in the book is based on anyone in Georgetown.”
Ms Hansen’s original plan was to do a reading tour of eastern Canada, including a stop at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown. However, current regulations regarding travel in the midst of the pandemic meant it wasn’t practical to do right now. But she hopes she and her family will be able to visit PEI once again soon.
Ms Hansen said if The Coming Storm is a success, she has considered another possible tale involving the same characters, although she hesitates to call this the beginning of a series.
The book is published by Simon & Schuster, and can be purchased directly from Ms Hansen’s website at reginamhansen.com
