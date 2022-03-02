John Walsh Senior was a man who left an indelible mark on the communities of Burnt Point, Georgetown and surrounding areas.
According to many he was a true “old fashioned gentleman” who won’t soon be forgotten.
Mr Walsh passed away on February 22, 2022 at the age of 85.
While farming was his life’s work, Mr Walsh was a community man at heart, said Georgetown Fire Chief Mark Gotell.
“If you weren’t happy and you went and spoke with John when you left you always had a smile on your face,” Mr Gotell said.
“He always either had a story to tell or would make your day by chatting.”
And for anyone that knew John well they knew the chat was going to be a long one, Mr Gotell added with a chuckle.
Mr Walsh, one of the founding members of Georgetown Fire & Rescue back in the 1950s, was a member for over 40 years, several of which he was chief.
“He enjoyed helping his fellow residents no matter what the need was,” Mr Gotell said.
Mr Walsh was just as likely to be on the scene when there was a fire call as he would be if someone in the community needed a helping hand with something.
In addition to being a long-standing member of the fire department Mr Walsh volunteered with the Georgetown Lions Club and St James Parish Council and at one time was the caretaker of the church cemetery.
He even dipped his toe into politics when he ran (unsuccessfully) in the 5th Kings byelection back in 1988.
Long-time family friend Tim Mair can attest to the endless acts of kindness carried out by Mr Walsh over the years.
“John was one of those guys who was always first out of the gate to help someone,” Mr Mair said.
He recalls fondly the years when the older members of the Lions Club were mentors of sorts to him and his peers.
“That generation, they were a ball of fire,” Mr Mair said.
His dad Tim Mair and John Walsh Senior left their mark.
“We benefited from the experience of working with them,” Mr Mair said.
“They were dreamers and they worked hard.”
In recent years Mr Walsh was also involved with the fight to keep Georgetown Elementary School open and made his views known during the Three Rivers amalgamation talks.
“If there was a cause John believed in he was front and centre,” Mr Gotell said.
Over the years he passed on his wisdom in so many ways, Mr Mair added.
One of the gazebos in the AA MacDonald Memorial Gardens in Georgetown, racks for the fire hoses in the fire hall and the Buddy Bench at Georgetown Elementary School are all tangible reminders of how important community was to Mr Walsh.
“He could put his hand to anything and would if it was needed,” Mr Gotell said.
“John was one of a kind,” Mr Gotell said. “He was well respected in the area and not only in Georgetown, but by anyone who knew him across the Island.”
PEI Premier Dennis King also recalls how much of an impact Mr Walsh had on the community he grew up in.
“He was a giant of my youth,” Premier King said. “He was someone we all looked up to and we were so fortunate to have such a great role model.”
The funeral for Mr Walsh was held Saturday, February 26 at St. James Catholic Church in Georgetown. He leaves to mourn his wife Mary Lou, his children, Kenny (Jill) Walsh, John (Susan) Walsh, Michael (Tracey) Walsh, Greg Walsh, Kevin (Kathy) Walsh and Karen (Jeff) Walsh-Meiczinger, 10 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of other family members and close friends.
