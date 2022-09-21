Staff at Kings Playhouse Amy MacConnell and Kristi Dunphy hold some of the edibles contained in the new Georgetown Community Fridge. The fridge sits on the step of the Playhouse and is open all the time for community members to take from and contribute to as they like.
Tucked into the corner of the step at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown is a newly installed resource for residents.
The Georgetown Community Fridge opened at the end of August and has been well utilized so far, said Haley Zavo, executive director of the Playhouse and the person who got the ball rolling on the project through what she calls “happenstance.”
“I was pulling out of my driveway one day when one of my neighbours showed up to ask if I knew anyone that needed a free fridge,” she said.
Ms Zavo asked around and when no one responded she pitched the idea of making it a community fridge on a social media group for Georgetown residents.
The response was a resounding yes and even included an anonymous donation of a wooden cabinet to house the fridge.
It was fully stocked and open for business the end of August.
“We chose to put it here for easy accessibility,” she said, noting it is open 24/7.
Food security was certainly one of the main reasons for implementing the project, but Ms Zavo said it is there for anyone to use.
“The intention is it is by the community for the community,” she said. “The hope is there will be ongoing engagement with the community so no one has to worry about going hungry.”
The fridge was fully stocked with everything from milk, butter and cheese to eggs and bread when it first opened and in the time since there has been a lot of turn over.
“Every morning we show up to see something new has arrived,” Ms Zavo said.
Newly-ripened red tomatoes and a bag filled with several pounds of new potatoes and a bunch of cucumbers were some of the contributions left one day last week.
Funding from the provincial government through the Community Food Security Initiative will be used to keep the fridge and a soon-to-be-built cupboard for non perishables stocked going forward.
