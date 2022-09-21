Community fridge

Staff at Kings Playhouse Amy MacConnell and Kristi Dunphy hold some of the edibles contained in the new Georgetown Community Fridge. The fridge sits on the step of the Playhouse and is open all the time for community members to take from and contribute to as they like.

Charlotte MacAulay photo

Tucked into the corner of the step at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown is a newly installed resource for residents.

The Georgetown Community Fridge opened at the end of August and has been well utilized so far, said Haley Zavo, executive director of the Playhouse and the person who got the ball rolling on the project through what she calls “happenstance.”

