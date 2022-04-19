“We saved nothing out of the shop,” Robert LaVie said describing the devastation after fire completely destroyed his auto repair shop on Friday morning. There’s not a wrench, screwdriver, a hammer to rebuild with. There was nothing left.
The North Royalty Road resident was working on a vehicle in the 15-year-old steel building when he spied flames and smoke and rushed outside to grab a hose and call 911.
“It was quick,” he said. “By the time I walked out and walked back in the heat was just... It blew the door to the other side.”
“It was too much heat.”
His wife Denise, who wasn’t home at the time, but arrived within minutes, said they estimate it took 20 short minutes for the entire building to be “engulfed and melting in the middle.”
“It was about three minutes from the time he called me to when I got here and there was ten foot flames coming out from the front of the garage so you knew then it wasn’t good,” Ms LaVie said.
Apart from loosing all the tools for his livelihood Mr LaVie, who is an avid collector, also lost a lifetime of memorabilia.
Included in the losses are four Volkswagen vans, an old truck, snowmobiles, a bobcat and a lot of tires.
The building was uninsured, but some of the vehicles inside were.
“We’ll just have to pick up the pieces and move on,” Mr LaVie said. “That’s all we can do.”
It is a little unsettling looking back and thinking about just how fast something like this can happen, Ms LaVie added.
“You have your fire extinguishers and your hose and you feel that if something happens those things are there to help you put it out,” she said.
“As bad as it was, it could have been worse.”
Mr LaVie who is a member of the Georgetown Fire& Rescue was very happy to see his fellow firefighters arrive shortly after he made the 911 call.
Fire Chief Mark Gotell said the building was fully engulfed when they arrived and because it was a commercial garage with so many flammables inside, they knew they were going to have to fight the fire from the outside.
“The heat was very ,very intense so basically we knocked it down and had to get (an excavator) in and just tear it apart so we could get at the hot spots,” Mr Martell said.
“It was a stubborn fire to extinguish.”
The Georgetown department had four trucks and 20 firefighters on scene and also called in Montague and Cardigan for extra water supply.
Ms LaVie said they are very grateful for the firefighters who spent hours on their property making sure the fire didn’t spread to the house.
Paramedics were also on scene and solace from the surrounding communities since the fire has been wonderful.
“They have been coming from all over to show their support and offer their buildings for Robbie to go and continue his job,” she said. “It is just unbelievable and we definitely wouldn’t want to live any place else but here.”
The PEI Fire Marshal's Office in conjunction with the Fire department have deems the cause accidental.
