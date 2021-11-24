Adam Gerald Squires, 35 of Morell, was sentenced to 12 days in jail after pleading guilty to impaired driving in Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, November 18.
The charge stems from an incident that happened back in March.
Mr Squires had taken an ATV for a drive on the property and got into an accident. An ambulance arrived before police and Mr Squires was taken to the QEH and then to Halifax.
Police were unable to determine his state of sobriety at the scene and a vial of blood taken at the hospital for that purpose was lost. In the end, a toxicology specialist was able to confirm the accused was intoxicated at the time of the accident.
In addition to jail Mr Squires was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, pay a $100 Victims of Crime surcharge and loses his license for one year.
Mr Squires was allowed to serve his sentence intermittently due to the fact he had his Covid-19 vaccine. He must provide a negative Covid test result prior to presenting himself at the jail for weekend sentences.
Wanda Louise Woods, 47 of Montague, pled guilty to impaired driving and was sentenced to seven days in jail.
On August 4 police were called to Route 17 in Lower Montague on a complaint of a suspected impaired driver. They stopped Ms Woods and after asking her to exit the vehicle they detected the smell of alcohol and observed she was unsteady on her feet.
Ms Woods was arrested and taken to the Montague RCMP Detachment where she provided breathalyzer readings of 210 and 200 mg.
In addition to jail Ms Woods must pay a $2,000 fine, a $600 Victims of Crime surcharge and loses her license for one year.
Donald Alexander King, 61 of Lower Montague was given a suspended sentence for a charge of failing to appear in court.
On October 21 the accused did not show up in court on another matter. He was arrested later that day and the court heard he didn’t check a voicemail message from his lawyer, therefore didn’t know he was supposed to be present in court.
Mr King will be on probation for one year.
