Dear Editor,
Mr Myers may have overspent on paving in his district, but I applaud the decision to give the people of Georgetown a decent road with paved shoulders. The town has been an outlier to the rest of PEI in this respect for far too long. It has always been apparent that golfers at the Brudenell course deserved better roads than residents of Georgetown, but the reason for this discrimination is unknown.
Rosemary Curley,
Stratford
