Georgetown Fire and Rescue welcomed two new members recently, but the fire chief says they want to recruit more due to low membership.
Mark Gotell said the numbers have been low for the last year or so and many firefighters have served for more than 20 years, including his own 33 years in the department. There are 24 members now and he said there’s room for at least five or six more firefighters.
“There’s a lot of young people in the community starting families. It would be nice to see some of those people get involved,” Mr Gotell said. “We try through social media to entice people to serve their community and join a great organization.”
The new members are medical first responder (MFR) Pam Hales and firefighter Russell Ventura. Ms Hales started a 40-hour MFR course on July 27, while Mr Ventura will have to wait until early 2022 to take the Level 1 training to be fully qualified.
Mr Gotell said there are a few firefighters who are also medical first responders, as well as one who is solely medical.
“I don’t force the MFR program on the membership because not everybody can deal with those types of situations. There are some things not everybody likes to see or deal with.”
In 2019, Georgetown received more than 40 medical calls alone, but last year that number dropped significantly because Island EMS stopped dispatching fire departments to emergencies when the pandemic began.
But the medical calls are starting to happen again and it’s particularly difficult during the day because many of the MFRs work out of town, Mr Gotell said. Sometimes they have to tell the ambulance dispatcher they can’t make it.
The department typically has a probationary period for new members to give them a chance to see what firefighting is all about.
“We normally know after the first couple of months whether the person really wanted to join and serve the community and be part of the team,” the chief said. “If they’re attending meetings and in-house training, we definitely push them to take the Level 1.”
Anyone wanting more information about joining can contact the department via Mr Gotell or their Facebook page. Applications are available at Three Rivers’ office in Georgetown.
Meanwhile, the fire chief reported to town council at its July 26 meeting that the transition to handling their own finances, rather than the town doing it, has been completed.
“I’m pleased to say this (change) is over and done with,” he said.
In 2019, council clashed with the department over a separate bank account it maintained for fundraising, which was not taxpayer money.
Mr Gotell said it’s easier to make budgeting decisions when doing their own books, and any unspent funds carry over to the next fiscal year.
Before amalgamation, the department was subsidized by the Town of Georgetown and excess monies were transferred back into the town’s general revenue fund.
“I used to have to ask Three Rivers for the general ledger and try to figure out where money was being spent,” he said explaining the process after amalgamation occurred.
The department still has to provide an annual budget to Three Rivers and present their books at the end of the year to be audited. Mr Gotell said the fundraising aspect is especially important because a new fire truck will be needed in the next couple of years, likely in 2023.
