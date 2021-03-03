We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

icedogs

Georgetown IceDogs’ Jack Triantafillou, right, was poised to block a pass by Tignish Aces Ethan Rix in Junior C action last week at the Three Rivers Sportsplex. The IceDogs hold a 19 and 5 record to put them at the top of the pack this season. The Aces, who won this match 7-4 are in second spot. The game wrapped up regular season play for both teams. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Approximately 100 fans sat socially distanced in the bleachers at Three Rivers Sportplex last Tuesday night to witness the final regular season game between the Georgetown Tri County Insulfoam IceDogs and the Tignish Perry’s Construction Aces.

It was the largest turnout of the season so far, said IceDogs coach Travis Martell who noted COVID-19 regulations at that time allowed for up to 120 spectators.

The two teams lead the PEI Junior C league in standings heading into the 2020-21 playoffs which are currently in a holding pattern due to changing regulations.

With a record of 19 wins and five losses Martell said the players, mainly from the Kings County and Pownal area, worked hard to earn their spot.

ice dogs

Tignish Aces Darcy Sherren and James Doyle outnumbered IceDog Michael Jenkins, in the dark jersey, in a battle for the puck. Charlotte MacAulay photo
ice dogs

Cam White of the Georgetown Tri County Insulfoam IceDogs fired a bullet at the Tignish Perry’s Construction Aces net in the third period play. The Junior C match-up was the final regular season game between the two teams who hold first and second place in the five-team league. White scored three of the four goals for the IceDogs. The Aces won 7-4.

Charlotte MacAulay photo

Cam White, Michael Jenkins and Ty Peardon are an outstanding line who rarely disappoint when they hit the ice. Jenkins and Peardon currently lead the league with 44 and 43 points respectively.

The Aces, who are in second place took the game Tuesday night by a score of 7-4.

Martell said all the teams in the league are fairly evenly matched.

“If you don’t come to win you shouldn’t be playing,” he said.

