Approximately 100 fans sat socially distanced in the bleachers at Three Rivers Sportplex last Tuesday night to witness the final regular season game between the Georgetown Tri County Insulfoam IceDogs and the Tignish Perry’s Construction Aces.
It was the largest turnout of the season so far, said IceDogs coach Travis Martell who noted COVID-19 regulations at that time allowed for up to 120 spectators.
The two teams lead the PEI Junior C league in standings heading into the 2020-21 playoffs which are currently in a holding pattern due to changing regulations.
With a record of 19 wins and five losses Martell said the players, mainly from the Kings County and Pownal area, worked hard to earn their spot.
Cam White, Michael Jenkins and Ty Peardon are an outstanding line who rarely disappoint when they hit the ice. Jenkins and Peardon currently lead the league with 44 and 43 points respectively.
The Aces, who are in second place took the game Tuesday night by a score of 7-4.
Martell said all the teams in the league are fairly evenly matched.
“If you don’t come to win you shouldn’t be playing,” he said.
