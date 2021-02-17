Ronnie Gallant is remembered as a staunch advocate for community.
Mr Gallant, a long-time town councillor for the former Town of Georgetown, passed away on February 6 at age 72.
“Ronnie had an unwavering commitment to his community,” former mayor Lewis Lavandier said.
“He was fully committed to helping the town grow and prosper.”
One significant milestone of Mr Gallant’s more than 13 years on council was his push for the roundabout to be built at Pooles Corner, recalled Mr Lavandier.
He has no doubt Mr Gallant’s campaign to rally surrounding councils to lobby government helped make the roundabout, the scene of numerous fatalities, become a reality.
“He brought the motion forward at council (in 2010) to push for the installation and it is what started the ball rolling,” Mr Lavandier said. The roundabout opened to traffic in 2012.
Mr Gallant also served his community in volunteering through the years with the Three Rivers Rink Committee and the Georgetown Harbour Authority.
While his affection for his hometown was clear, Mr Gallant, a fisherman for 30-plus years also loved to be out on the water said longtime friend Gerry MacKenzie.
Mr MacKenzie spent countless hours toiling alongside Mr Gallant for 20 years on the M and N and the Harbour Breeze.
“We had a lot of laughs out there,” Mr MacKenzie said.
“He could be grumpy, but he was soft inside.”
He will be missed by the community, Mr Lavandier added.
Mr Gallant’s funeral was held on Friday, February 12. He leaves to mourn Valerie (MacSwain) Gallant his wife of 51 years, sisters, Helen (Arnold), Brenda (Michael); brothers, Paul (Sue), Pat (Elaine), and Michael; sister-in-law, Arlene and several nieces and nephews.
