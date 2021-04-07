A Georgetown man faces mischief charges after allegedly slashing the tires on Judge Nancy Orr’s vehicle last month.
The incident took place during or after court proceedings in Georgetown on February 18.
Kings District RCMP Constable Steven MacNeill confirmed that the suspect is 46 years old and made his first court appearance March 25.
His next court appearance will be in Charlottetown with Judge Jeff Lantz presiding on April 15.
