A pond on land recently purchased by the Port of Georgetown is not a wetland, according to the province, but some concerned residents want to see the habitat for wildlife preserved.
The port hasn’t decided what to do with the property between Fitzroy and West Streets, but president Tim Mair said the pond will be drained.
The Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action determined it is not a wetland based on three indicators: the presence of standing water, vegetation normally found in wetland areas and hydric soils that show signs of being permanently or seasonally saturated by water.
A department spokesperson said the vegetation is present but very sparse, and the soil does not appear to be hydric.
Sandra Snell is among local residents who would like to see the pond stay.
“It’s been a viable, thriving pond for decades with nesting geese, ducks, blue herons, frogs,” Ms Snell said. “It was called Andrews Pond 60 or 70 years ago.”
She said a number of Georgetown residents are concerned about what will happen to the site. She regularly sees people checking on the welfare of the geese.
“Why are they filling this? It should be protected,” she said. “There are families who skate on it every winter. It’s a thriving habitat.”
She said the pond typically drains each summer later on, once the geese are gone, and at that point the frogs end up on her property.
Mr Mair said the property was purchased from Valero Energy, formerly the parent company of Ultramar, which operated a tank farm there for some years between the 1990s and early 2000s. The port received the deed about two months ago after a nearly year-long process which included an environmental impact assessment and surveying.
The port wants to use the land for an enterprise, yet to be determined, to create revenue to help maintain their large wharf for decades into the future. It’s one of many wharves that was divested years ago by Transport Canada because it wasn’t making money, he said.
“We’ve been trying to generate enterprises that can help us,” he said. “We’ll put on our thinking caps and over the next year figure out what we’ll do with it.”
Mr Mair said it may look like development is happening, but they simply deposited some fill beside the pond that was given to the port by another contractor until they decide what to do with it.
When the tank farm was there, Ultramar had an elaborate piping system to drain the water in order to quickly contain any potential oil spills, he said. The environmental assessment revealed two minor spills from the Ultramar era.
“Over the years, some of the local kids would close the valves so they would have a pond to skate on.”
The port has done nothing untoward, Mr Mair said, and intends to tidy up the property for now, including the removal of weeds and an old fence from the Ultramar days.
When a machine was on site recently depositing the fill, a trench perhaps a foot deep was dug, he said, though the piping system goes much deeper.
Because the property is centrally located in Georgetown, there is no desire to have a “noisy, banging, dusty” project on the site, Mr Mair added.
A couple of ideas for the site include residential housing or warehousing, but they remain mere suggestions at this point.
“It’s not a secret that we’re exploring possibilities," Mr Mair concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.