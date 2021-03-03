Georgetown is the likely location for the PEI Energy Academy and Eco-Innovation Park mentioned in last week’s Throne Speech, according to a government source.
The project was first alluded to last fall when Energy Minister Steven Myers released a discussion paper on PEI getting to net zero by 2040.
The document, which proposes PEI reduce the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) released into the atmosphere and offsetting the remaining emissions produced by removing carbon, contained several components, one of which was to create an “energy academy cluster and collaborative cluster.”
In the Throne Speech, Premier Dennis King put a name to the clusters stating the PEI Energy Academy and Eco-Innovation Park will be connected to existing education and industry, but be a further extension of training, research and development for sustainable energy.
“Together, these two initiatives will foster a community dedicated to innovation and collaboration by accommodating a range of education and enterprises in eco-centered research, development, and manufacturing,” Premier King said.
No details on the exact location being considered for the hub were revealed to The Graphic.
However, the province does own the former Georgetown Timber property. It is situated on Route 3 at the entrance to the community.
A spokesperson from the transportation department confirmed the province is looking at the property for “a number of potential projects,” but would not elaborate on those projects.
