In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, April 29, 2021 William Thomas Pepperdine was sentenced to seven days in jail for failing to comply with a stay-away order.
The 57-year-old, from Wood Islands, was originally charged on several similar charges, but the Crown stayed all but one which stemmed from an incident which occurred on March 16.
Police received a call from the person Mr Pepperdine was ordered to stay away from saying he had knocked on the door of their residence. Police followed up with an arrest.
In addition to jail, Mr Pepperdine was ordered to perform 30 hours of community service, pay a $100 Victims of Crime surcharge and 12 months probation of which one condition is an extended stay-away order.
