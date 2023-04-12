In Georgetown Provincial Court on April 6, three youths pled guilty to charges stemming from an assault which was filmed and posted to social media.
One minor pled guilty to assault and breaching a no-contact order. Another pled guilty to being party to an assault and breaching a no-contact order, while the third also pled guilty to being party to an assault.
All three youths were originally charged with assault, but court heard only one actually committed the attack and the others recorded it.
The incident took place February 1 at an abandoned property in Georgetown, the Crown said. Later that day, the RCMP received a complaint. They were told one of the accused had texted the victim, inviting them to come.
When the victim arrived around 5:20 pm, they were jumped, taken to the ground and then punched repeatedly in the head.
The victim suffered no physical injuries but there were emotional repercussions, said prosecutor Bridget Morriscey. The other three were later arrested.
On February 16, two of the defendants who had been ordered not to have any contact with each other were reported to be together at a Montague business and arrested.
Legal Aid lawyer Trish Cheverie said it was an aggravating factor that the video of the attack was shared on social media and requested a pre-sentence report. Sentencing was adjourned to May 11.
In another youth case, a minor pled guilty to assault, break and enter, theft over $5,000 and breach of an undertaking.
Court heard the youth committed an assault at their school on January 11. The victim reported to police that they had been walking down a hallway when they were grabbed by the jacket and punched in the head multiple times. The RCMP accessed school surveillance footage which confirmed this.
The accused later told police they did it out of boredom, Ms Morriscey said.
Meanwhile, on February 28, an employee of a Kings County business noticed a recent break-in and that two trucks had been stolen. Later that day, after an anonymous tip, the RCMP found one of the trucks being driven slowly on a nearby road by the accused, who was too young to have a license. Police learned a second person had helped with the break and enter.
On March 12, the RCMP received a report that the accused had breached the curfew imposed by the undertaking.
Ms Cheverie requested a pre-sentence report. The defendant will be sentenced May 4.
Brandon Mark MacInnis, 26, of Charlottetown was sentenced to seven days in jail for driving while impaired.
On March 4 at 9:50 pm, police received a 911 call from Mr MacInnis, who was in a vehicle stuck in a snowbank in St Peter’s.
When they arrived, officers noticed a slight smell of alcohol on his breath but no other signs of impairment. Mr MacInnis admitted he had been drinking that day.
He later gave breath samples of 220 mg, nearly three times the legal limit.
With those readings, the fact there was little sign of impairment was “astonishing,” Ms Cheverie said.
She said he started drinking heavily during the pandemic but thought he had recovered from his addiction.
Both the defence and Crown argued a sentence without jail time may be appropriate. Ms Morriscey said rehabilitation should be the priority and that a higher fine and longer driving prohibition than usual may be more of a deterrent.
Judge Nancy Orr rejected that argument because of how high the readings were.
Mr MacInnis apologized to the court. Along with jail time, he received 18 months’ probation, a one-year driving prohibition and must perform 100 hours of community service.
Jeffery Jackson Cole MacLeod, 28, of Murray Harbour was sentenced to five days in jail for impaired driving.
RCMP were on patrol on St Mary’s Road around 6:25 pm on February 24 when officers observed a speeding vehicle.
Upon pulling it over the driver admitted he had been drinking, though there were no obvious signs of impairment.
Mr MacLeod later gave two breath samples of 150 mg each.
Defence lawyer Michael Drake asked to adjourn sentencing until after lobster season, but Judge Orr said that was not reasonable. She noted a driving prohibition would not prevent him from being able to sail a lobster boat.
Along with jail time Mr MacLeod was fined $1,500, along with a $450 Victims of Crime surcharge and a one-year driving prohibition.
