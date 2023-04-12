Georgetown courthouse

Georgetown Provincial Courthouse

In Georgetown Provincial Court on April 6, three youths pled guilty to charges stemming from an assault which was filmed and posted to social media.

One minor pled guilty to assault and breaching a no-contact order. Another pled guilty to being party to an assault and breaching a no-contact order, while the third also pled guilty to being party to an assault.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.