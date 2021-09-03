Christopher Colby Garlick, 37 of Rollo Bay, was sentenced to a total of 105 days in jail for several charges including criminal harassment, breach of a stay away order, impaired driving and two counts of failure to comply with a court order.
All the charges but one stem from incidents which took place in February and March.
Around 11:15 pm on March 6 RCMP received a call from the victim, saying Mr Garlick had driven past their residence and attempted to phone them four times that day. This was a violation of a no-contact order.
When officers responded, they saw Mr Garlick parked around the corner from the residence, with the engine running and lights turned off, and found beer in the vehicle. He failed a roadside test and was taken to the Souris RCMP Detachment, where he gave breathalyzer readings of 90 and 80 mg.
Police then learned from the victim Mr Garlick had made several attempts at contact, including following the victim on a social media platform and posting a video of the two of them together. He was released on an undertaking with a no-contact order.
Mr Garlick had signed a recognizance on October 8, 2020, which included an order to have no contact with the victim, including through social media.
The victim received more messages on April 16, leading to the charge of breaching a court order.
Mr Garlick pled guilty to the above charges in court in May. At that time sentencing was adjourned to allow him to stay employed in the fishery.
On August 4 RCMP were on patrol in Rollo Bay when they observed Mr Garlick pulling into his driveway. Knowing his license was suspended at the time the officers arrested him.
In court on Thursday Mr Garlick pled guilty to the charge of breaching the driving prohibition.
In addition to jail Mr Garlick will be on probation for 18 months and is prohibited from driving for two years.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Matthew Charles Fall, 29 of Souris, pled guilty to a charge of sexual assault.
Mr Fall, who was scheduled to go to trial on several charges, changed his plea to guilty on the sexual assault charge and signed a recognizance order in relation to a charge of uttering threats. The rest of the charges were stayed.
The incident took place in mid-February.
There is a publication ban in place on any information that would identify the victims or potential witnesses.
The matter was adjourned until September 16 for sentencing.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ernest Arthur Hardy was sentenced to five months less time served for break and enter and breach of probation.
Mr Hardy, from Indian Brook, Nova Scotia, was visiting PEI on July 27 when he smashed a window at a business in eastern PEI. The court heard the damage was significant in that not only was there a triple pane glass window broken, but there was also damage to monitoring equipment. Insurance will cover the cost of the damage, however the company has a $5,000 deductible to pay.
In handing down sentence Judge Nancy Orr noted Mr Hardy was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the break in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.