In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, August 5 the second person involved in a rash of catalytic converter thefts pled guilty to eight charges including theft, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.
Terrence William Peters of Fanning Brook was sentenced to a five-month conditional sentence with two years probation.
The thefts occurred across PEI from November 2020 to January 2021 with three in Kings County.
Repair shops and auto salvage yards were targeted.
The spree ended on January 15 when police were called to a scrap metal business, where Mr Peters and co-accused Jamie Culleton arrived to sell some of the converters.
Witnesses reported the incident to police and the interaction was also caught on video surveillance.
Video surveillance played a role in the investigation of the thefts once Mr Peters was caught and gave his statement to the police.
Mr Peters was ordered to pay more than $13,000 in restitution to the various businesses.
The combined restitution was more than $25,000.
As part of his five-month conditional sentence, Mr Peters is to wear an electronic monitoring device and is bound by several other conditions.
For the length of his sentence and for the two years following while he is on probation, Mr Peters is ordered to stay away from any car dealership on PEI and is barred specifically from all the places where the thefts occurred.
John Lorne McCarthy pled guilty to uttering threats and will be sentenced on September 9.
Court heard Mr McCarthy was in a dispute with the victim over a property line when the argument escalated and Mr McCarthy told the victim to get off his property or he would take his head off. The victim's phone was also damaged during the incident.
A presentence report was requested by the defense.
Owen Douglas Watt pled guilty to impaired driving and was sentenced to seven days in jail.
Court heard on June 30 Mr Watt passed another vehicle on a blind hill while driving in Roseneath.
Police were called and when they arrived Mr Watt was pulled over to the side of the road. He showed signs of impairment and was taken to the Montague RCMP detachment where two breathalyser readings of 200 mg were recorded.
In addition to jail, Mr Watt is to pay a $2,000 fine, a $600 Victims of Crime surcharge and loses his license for one year.
