In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, July 15, Jason Edward MacDonald was sentenced to 14 days in jail on an impaired driving charge he had previously pled guilty to.
The 44-year-old Union Road resident was stopped by police in Cardigan on the evening of June 8 during a routine check. Police noticed Mr MacDonald’s eyes were bloodshot and after failing a roadside sobriety test he was arrested and taken to the Montague RCMP Detachment where breathalyzer readings of 150 and 160 mg were recorded.
In addition to jail, Mr MacDonald must pay a $1,500 fine, a $450 Victims of Crime surcharge and his license is suspended for one year.
-----------------------------------------------------
In Youth Court an 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the incident, pled guilty to damage to property and was ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.
On April 3 the youth was with a group of friends who were highly intoxicated when they wreaked havoc at the Montague Waterfront Marina. In the youth’s own words they were “up to no good and doing stupid stuff.”
The youth admitted to pushing a picnic table into the river and kicking over a garbage bin.
Aiden Cole Montgomery, 21 of Montague, was also involved in the vandalism that night. Police received surveillance footage that showed Mr Montgomery kicked a lamp post over causing the top to fall to the ground and break. Restitution is being sought for the light post damage, but no total was available at court. Sentencing was adjourned until July 29.
-----------------------------------------------------
Derrick Bruce Gormley, 35, of Murray Harbour who pled guilty to charges of assault and breach of a stay-away order in court in July was back this week to ask for an amendment to his release order.
Court is awaiting a presentence report before moving ahead with sentencing on the matters. In the meantime Mr Gormley had been wearing an electronic monitoring device. The amendment allowed for the device to be removed. Mr Gormley’s curfew was also changed to allow for him to stay employed aboard a fishing fleet. He will be sentenced on August 26.
Stipulations in the order to stay away from the victim have not changed.
-----------------------------------------------------
Chason Raymond Gauthier, 25 of Murray Harbour, pled guilty to impaired driving.
Police encountered Mr Gauthier on Saturday, May 22 while conducting traffic stops in Murray River.
Upon making contact they determined he had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slow and hesitant. They administered a roadside test which he subsequently failed. He was arrested and taken to the Montague RCMP Detachment where breathalyzer readings of 160 and 170 mg were recorded.
Sentencing was adjourned until September 23 at the request of the defense so Mr Gauthier wouldn’t lose work during a busy time.
An additional driving prohibition was put in place to cover the extended time until sentencing when typically a one-year driving prohibition is put in place.
-----------------------------------------------------
Brendon James Joseph Mahar, 35 of Chepstow, pled guilty to assault.
On May 16 Mr Mahar was involved in a verbal argument with the victim. It escalated to physical when the victim said they were going to call the police and Mr Mahar tried to take the phone away from the victim. The victim managed to leave and reported the incident to the police.
The matter was adjourned until August 26 after a presentence report was requested by the defense.
-----------------------------------------------------
Janet Marie Turple, 54 of Murray River, pled guilty to driving while prohibited and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
On April 8 police received a complaint of a possible impaired driver. Though it was a number of hours before they located Ms Turple through vehicle registration police did make contact. It was determined she was on a driving prohibition from a December 2020 impaired driving conviction in Nova Scotia.
Ms Turple was given a further one-year driving suspension that will overlap with the current one.
-----------------------------------------------------
Brady Fraser, 28 of Belfast, received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to theft.
On March 15 Ms Fraser was seen by a store employee taking an item and putting it into the pages of a magazine she was carrying. She then walked out of the store without paying for the item.
Ms Fraser paid $12.99 restitution in court. A probation order includes staying away from the business and writing a letter of apology.
-------------------------
Clint Boyd Herring, 41 of Murray Harbour, pled guilty to resisting arrest, uttering threats and breach of a stay away order.
On May 31, police were called to a residence in Murray River to assist with an ambulance call. Upon arriving police observed Mr Herring was intoxicated and not cooperating with paramedics who wanted to give medical attention to a cut on his forehead.
Mr Herring was under a court order to stay away from the residence and was arrested.
He became combative with police after being arrested. Police were able to pin him down while they waited for back-up to arrive but during that time he threatened another individual.
When additional police arrived Mr Herring was taken to the provincial jail and resisted along the way by kicking the inside of the police car. He remained in jail until June 4.
Sentencing was adjourned until September 2 as a presentence report was requested by the defense.
-----------------------------------------------------
Matthew Charles Fall, 30 of Montague, pled guilty to assault and breach of probation and was sentenced to 50 days in jail.
