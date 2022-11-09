Kevin David Burke, 57, of Fortune Bridge was sentenced to 15 days in jail in Georgetown Provincial Court on November 3.
Mr Burke pled guilty to assault, damage to property and resisting arrest.
Court heard a call came in to 911 around 4:45 pm on August 28 from a residence in Souris. The complaint involved an intoxicated man who was uttering threats and had committed an assault. When police arrived, Mr Burke had left on foot.
RCMP officers tracked him down on a Souris street, where he resisted arrest. Crown attorney Bridget Morriscey said Mr Burke pushed an officer twice, then once he had been taken to the ground continued to struggle. He was lodged at the provincial jail overnight.
Police also took a statement from the victim, who said Mr Burke had been drinking when he arrived. He took the victim’s cell phone and threw it, causing it to stop working, and pushed the person into the side of a building. Court heard he also raised his voice to a passer-by and told them to call 911.
Ms Morriscey said there was prior history between the two people, and Mr Burke’s criminal record dates back to 1996.
The Crown and defence submitted a joint recommendation of 15 days. The Crown added his guilty plea meant the victim would not have to testify at trial and deal with the resulting trauma again.
Mr Burke’s defence lawyer said he took full responsibility for his actions.
Before handing down sentence, Judge Nancy Orr told Mr Burke it was time to move on from his issues with the victim and to do something about his drinking.
She accepted the joint recommendation, sentencing him to 10 days in jail for the assault and five for resisting arrest, to be served consecutively, along with a suspended sentence for the cell phone damage. He also received a year’s probation which includes an order to stay away from the victim.
Mr Burke is barred from coming within 100 metres of the residence where the incident took place, must pay $172.50 in restitution for the phone and write an apology letter to the victim.
------------------------------------------------------------------
Matthew Allen Acorn, 34, of Belfast was sentenced to 45 days in jail for assault with a weapon.
The incident took place in October 2021. Court was told Mr Acorn threw a baby gate at the victim, hitting them in the left arm. The gate was considered a weapon.
This was not reported to police until May 2022, when charges were laid. Judge Orr said the matter was originally set to go to trial with numerous charges, but Mr Acorn opted to plead guilty to the assault charge instead. That plea was entered September 29.
Mr Acorn’s sentence will be served on weekends, and he will be on probation until it has finished. The probation order includes a ban on any contact with the victim and he must give a blood sample for the national DNA databank.
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Senere Joseph Godin, 51, of Glenfanning was sentenced to seven days in jail for driving while impaired.
He pled guilty to the offence, which occurred September 28.
Police received a call that day about a vehicle that had gone off the road. They later received a second call from someone who had seen Mr Godin leave a nearby business in a vehicle while intoxicated.
RCMP found a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over on Route 4 near Whim Road.
Back at the Montague Detachment, Mr Godin gave blood samples of 120 and 110 mg. He has no prior record.
Along with the jail time, Mr Godin must pay a $1,000 fine, a $300 Victims of Crime surcharge and received a one-year driving prohibition.
