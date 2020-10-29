In Georgetown Provincial Court on Thursday, October 22 Melissa Jean Adair pled guilty to theft and was given a suspended sentence.
According to the facts read by the crown, the incident was recorded on video at a Souris business. The video showed the 41-year-old Selkirk resident take several items from a shelf which she set aside when she went to the cash indicating she would pay for those items at another cash. More video showed the accused hand the items to another person who left the store without paying for them.
Ms Adair said she had returned to the store the next day to pay for the items when she and the other person both realized they hadn’t been paid for. The police were at the business at the same time reviewing the video and subsequently arrested her. The items have since been paid for.
Ms Adair will be on probation for 12 months, was ordered to do 20 hours of community service and is barred from the store unless approved by the probation officer.
------------------------------------------------
Brittney Olivia Mae Clark, 33 of Charlottetown, was sentenced to two months in jail for fraud, theft, evading the police and two charges of failure to appear in court. The charges stem from two separate incidents.
On December 28, 2019 the accused attempted to cash a cheque for $610 at a Charlottetown bank. An employee of the bank had knowledge that the business account the cheque was written out from had been closed for some time. When questioned on her employment with the business, Ms Clark exited the bank leaving the fraudulent cheque behind. She was arrested for fraud the next week.
While waiting to appear in court on the fraud charge Ms Clark was caught on video at a Morell area business on February 9 putting six bottles of alcohol into a shopping bag and exiting the store without paying. The items were worth $391.06. Another arrest warrant was issued on the theft charge.
On February 23 RCMP were conducting a check stop in Morell when Ms Clark pulled up. She did not have a license to show police so the officer checked to see if she actually did have a valid license and found the warrant. When the officer returned to the vehicle to explain what had been found, Ms Clark drove away.
Another warrant was issued. She was eventually picked up by Charlottetown Police on March 26 and given orders to appear in Charlottetown and Georgetown Courts. She failed to appear on either matter, was picked up again on September 3 and has been in custody since that time. She was given credit for time served and has 27 days remaining after which she will be on probation for 18 months. She is barred from both the bank and the store and is to write letters of apology to both businesses as well as the officer at the check stop.
------------------------------------------------
Mark G Johnston, 47 of St Georges, pled guilty to charges of forcible entry and assault. The matter was adjourned until December 3 as a presentence report was requested by the defense.
