courthouse

Matthew Cameron Miller, 22, of St Peter’s was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 38 of which have yet to be served, in Georgetown Provincial Court on April 20.

He had previously pled guilty to three charges stemming from the early morning hours of February 6, when he damaged the doors of two properties in Cable Head East by repeatedly backing into them with his vehicle, and parked in the driveway of a third property while yelling and honking his horn.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.