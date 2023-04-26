Matthew Cameron Miller, 22, of St Peter’s was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 38 of which have yet to be served, in Georgetown Provincial Court on April 20.
He had previously pled guilty to three charges stemming from the early morning hours of February 6, when he damaged the doors of two properties in Cable Head East by repeatedly backing into them with his vehicle, and parked in the driveway of a third property while yelling and honking his horn.
Defence lawyer Karen MacLeod said her client had been drinking heavily that day and has no memory of his actions that night, or any explanation for why or how he did it.
“He’s very embarrassed, very remorseful. He doesn’t understand why it happened,” she said. “He doesn’t even remember driving to Cable Head East that night.”
Court heard he had been in a state of depression and excessive drinking for quite some time prior to that day. Ms MacLeod said her client said he had been drinking 24 beers a day on average plus hard liquor, though he had consumed less than that on the night in question.
The Crown and defence both said a pre-sentence report showed Mr Miller has a lot of positive factors on his side, including a strong relationship with his family, praise from his employer and seeking out addictions counselling on his own. Many people in his life were shocked to hear about what had happened and described it as out of character, Ms MacLeod said.
Crown prosecutor Bridget Morriscey said the incidents left the victims, some being elderly, feeling anxious and vulnerable in their own homes and took away their sense of security.
Judge Nancy Orr noted there is no evidence any of the offences were targeted as Mr Miller does not know any of the victims. They seemed to be completely random acts by someone who otherwise appears to be a law-abiding citizen, she said, and the fact there was no discernible motive or reasoning behind his actions is concerning. Excessive drinking played a role but she noted many people drink to excess without doing anything like what happened that night.
“I’m not sure that explains why he did what he did,” she said. “The circumstances are extremely unique.”
Mr Miller wrote a letter that he read to the court, saying he accepts he has an alcohol problem, wants to get his addictions under control and is “deeply ashamed” of his actions.
The pre-sentence report suggested a roadside screening device gave a “warning” when Mr Miller blew into it, but the defence learned on Wednesday - a day before sentencing - that he failed that reading.
Ms MacLeod said it took far too long to receive additional information about the case from the RCMP, and that this late piece of evidence did not come through until the judge herself got involved.
“Nothing in the (previous) disclosure supports what he said about drinking that day,” she said. If the information had come sooner they would have had breathalyzer results to back up what he said about how much he had drank, she added, describing the delay as unacceptable.
“We could have dealt with this (on March 16 when he pled guilty). Instead he’s been sitting in jail ever since, wondering what his future holds. It’s hard on his mental health.”
As it turned out, he pled guilty before his lawyer had received full disclosure.
In the Crown’s sentencing recommendations, which included 45 to 90 days consecutive for each damage to property charge, Ms Morriscey requested a driving ban because the damage was done with his vehicle. She said that damage was done intentionally.
Ms MacLeod took issue with this, saying it could not have been intentional because he has no recollection or explanation for what he did.
“I strongly disagree with a driving prohibition because he’s not charged with a driving offence,” she said.
Judge Orr sided with the Crown, saying she believed it was intentional. She said she struggled with what an appropriate sentence would look like, but settled on 90 days concurrent for each count of property damage, plus 30 days concurrent for trespassing at night. After subtracting credit for the time Mr Miller has served in jail on remand since then, he has 38 days left to serve, which will be done intermittently on Saturdays and Sundays.
He will be on probation until the sentence is served and for another two years afterward, and will be banned from driving for those two years.
He must pay total restitution of $11,474.97 to the two property owners whose doors he damaged, and write letters of apology to each victim. He is also banned from being on Route 336 or within 100 metres of any of the properties in question for the length of his probation.
Judge Orr said she balanced the driving ban with a shorter jail term than otherwise would have been handed down.
---------------------------------------------------------
Mitchell Scott Chandler, 25, of no fixed address, was given a suspended sentence and 18 months’ probation for committing mischief by interfering with someone’s lawful enjoyment of their property.
On February 6, police received a 911 call about a disturbance in Pisquid East. Three officers arrived and found the disturbance had taken place inside a home. The caller said they wanted Mr Chandler to get help but not to be charged.
He was taken to a Charlottetown hotel and released without charge. However, he later returned to the home and police were called again. He was arrested but again released without charge.
Three days later, the person who had called went to the police asking Chandler be charged. They said he had returned to the home the night of February 6 and fought another person, which resulted in a broken glass door and two holes in the wall, and had also been rummaging around the house looking for something.
The Crown said a pre-sentence report suggests Mr Chandler grew up in a dysfunctional environment.
Defence lawyer Conor Mullin said the report made it quite clear alcohol is a “significant issue causing difficulty in his life,” and that he grew up in poverty.
His family had positive things to say about him, but he becomes angry when he drinks, Mr Mullin added.
However, he does not see himself as an alcoholic, the report concluded.
Mr Chandler completed his GED during the pandemic and has been getting help from the John Howard Society as he deals with homelessness and tries to rejoin the work force.
Ms Morriscey said rehabilitation should be the primary objective in his sentencing. On two previous occasions he attempted to get help, she said, and had his underlying issues been addressed more fully, perhaps he would not have wound up in court. She recommended a sentence of time served or a short period in jail, with probation and an apology letter.
Mr Mullin requested no jail time for his client but a lengthy period of probation to help him deal with his issues and find housing. He is currently attending a culinary program.
Judge Orr noted Mr Chandler kept going back to the residence and causing more problems after being arrested by police. She stressed the importance of dealing with the impact of alcohol in his life in order to turn things around.
The probation terms include staying away from the residence in question while intoxicated, writing a letter of apology to those affected and making every effort to find gainful employment or further his education.
“The priority needs to be getting you and keeping you straight and sober,” Judge Orr said.
