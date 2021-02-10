Victoria Jane Anderson, 29, of St Peter’s Harbour pled guilty to impaired driving in Georgetown Provincial Court on February 4, 2021.
Crown prosecutor Chad McQuaid said police were dispatched to Route 16 in St Peter’s Bay on September 5, 2020 at 10:06 am. They encountered the scene of a collision where a vehicle had gone off the road. Police identified the driver as Ms Anderson and noted she had suffered injuries. Police smelled alcohol on her breath and her speech was slurred. Alcohol was found inside the vehicle.
Ms Anderson was taken to hospital, where she gave a blood sample of 290 mg, more than three times the legal limit.
Mr McQuaid said she also failed a breathalyzer in 2018.
Legal aid counsel Justin Milne said Ms Anderson has sought treatment for addictions and mental health. He requested sentencing be delayed until she completes a post-secondary education program in late March.
Judge Nancy Orr agreed to adjourn sentencing until April 8, with a release order that includes a 90-day driving prohibition. The judge said a sample of 290 mg is “a matter of great concern” and Ms Anderson is facing significant time in custody.
