Members of the Georgetown Seniors Group have enjoyed resuming their weekly Bingo nights this spring, but they are still unable to return to their usual meeting space due to Covid restrictions.
Before the pandemic, members used the common room at a Georgetown seniors apartment building as their home base, which was easier for seniors to access, particularly for members who live in the building.
But group president Lynne Guignard says the Department of Social Development and Housing is still not allowing common rooms in seniors’ buildings to re-open because they are the highest risk group for Covid. That may not change until at least September, she was told.
“They’re taking it to the extreme, but they have to for liability reasons,” she said. “We just have to be patient, but in the interim, the whole thing falls apart.”
Ms Guignard would like to expand activities and post flyers inviting seniors to join the group of 14 people, but the uncertainty is holding her back in case the situation changes and they aren’t able to accommodate extra members.
For now, weekly Wednesday night Bingo with food and refreshments is taking place at St David's United Church, which offered the space for free. But the church is for sale, she said, so the uncertainty remains.
“We’re just a small group that wants to get together and socialize, do some crafts, do what makes us happy.”
The weekly gatherings resumed in March after the Omicron wave that swept the Island earlier in the winter, and the seniors are happy to be socializing again. The outings include a luncheon, desserts, tea and coffee along with the Bingo jackpots.
Pandemic-induced isolation has taken its toll on most people, but perhaps no one more than seniors who live alone. Ms Guignard said it has been harder to support each other through various illnesses and surgeries like they normally do.
“Not being able to gather meant we didn’t know what was going on with them in their own homes. They were lonely. People get down in the dumps,” she said. “They want to see people.”
When the social events were halted during the winter, Ms Guignard was getting phone calls constantly wondering when they would resume.
Before that, the group enjoyed activities at the Kings Playhouse in the fall, such as crafting, painting, Tea and Tunes events and an information session on exercise.
But Ms Guignard would like to do more, like informing members about fraud scams, how to use the provincial 211 service and help with using computers.
Last summer members enjoyed a bus trip that took them from one tip of the Island to the other, and they would like to do more of that but funding would be required, Ms Guignard said.
She wants more support for the group from Three Rivers in the form of funding and a plan that recognizes the value of seniors and how they can better contribute to their community if given the chance.
The former Ontario resident said every other community she’s lived in had a centre for seniors. Something like that could also help bring together seniors from various centres in the municipality, she added.
She would also like to see opportunities for seniors and youth in the community to connect, with both groups able to learn from the other.
“We need to close the gap between youth and seniors. We’re the only ones who can teach them about volunteering their time and we can learn from them, things like technology.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.