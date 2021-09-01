The boat slip in Georgetown has been deemed unsafe and there is no timeline when it may reopen.
Jerry MacKenzie of the Georgetown Harbour Authority said a lot of the cross beams have deteriorated and aren’t fastened properly to the planks.
“There’s been problems with it for awhile,” he said. “With the waves and wear and tear, the water got in underneath where the planks have broken and (they were no longer) secured to the cross pieces.”
He said the harbour authority had divers examine the slip underwater and they said it wasn’t safe to use, so access was chained off August 24.
As of late last week Mr MacKenzie was still waiting to find out how long it will take to repair.
He said the slip is used by lobster boats, mussel boats and pleasure craft, including boaters who tie up in order to visit local businesses like the Wheelhouse or the Kings Playhouse.
“(The closure) won’t be bad for the day boaters who just want to sail in and visit places. But for the guys that put their boats in for the weekend, it’s going to have a big impact.”
Local lobster fisherman Jeff Hebert said the closure affects everyone on the wharf in Georgetown, including those who fish for mackerel, lobster and mussels, as well as people who put their pleasure boats in the water depending on the tide.
