Although it’s still in the design stage, the wheels are in motion for a 10-unit affordable housing project to break ground in Georgetown early this fall.
The PEI Housing Corporation plans to build in the area of Kent Street and Maple Crescent near Holland College and have the units open by the summer of 2022. Five units will be for people eligible for the senior housing program, and the other five will be for families or individuals who qualify.
The units will be rented for 25 per cent of the tenant’s gross income, according to Rebecca Gass, spokesperson for the Department of Social Development and Housing. Eligibility is based on income and housing needs, such as people whose current housing is in a poor state of repair or insufficient.
First the parcel will have to be rezoned from R1, single-family dwelling, to R3, multi-unit dwelling. Three Rivers CAO Jill Walsh said a public meeting will be held in late April to get feedback on the rezoning, as well as a request to rezone four lots in Montague - off Main Street, Annear Drive and Donald MacLeod Drive - from R1 to R2, which is for duplexes.
Three Rivers council agreed to divest the land to the province for $1 at its April 12 meeting after the town previously declared it surplus. Council also approved the necessary severance of 1.18 acres from the existing property for the new development.
The land has been valued at $25,000 and Ms Walsh said a deal was struck to transfer ownership for $1 in exchange for the province forfeiting its claim to a municipal affordable housing tax incentive.
“The tax incentive would be based on the increased property tax they would pay after it is developed,” Ms Walsh said. “Unless it’s assessed ridiculously low, we will recover the estimated value of the land or more, depending on how high it is.”
The province initially approached Three Rivers about developing the land in early 2020 and has since worked on a survey and site plan.
If development does not proceed within two years, the title to the property will revert to the town.
