Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers announced Tuesday a long-rumoured clean technology hub is coming to Georgetown. The province is investing $25 million in the project. Josh Lewis photo
A long-rumoured plan to make Georgetown the home of a clean technology hub became reality on Tuesday afternoon.
The provincial government announced the $25 million project will include a clean tech academy, a joint initiative of UPEI and Holland College, as well as a 60-acre business park.
The Clean Tech Park will be located at the site of the former Georgetown lumber yard, which also houses Eastern Fabricators and Frontier Power Systems.
Environment Minister Steven Myers told the Graphic a request for proposals to service the business park site will be issued shortly and the hope is to have lots ready by the fall. He said he's excited for PEI to be a leader in clean energy.
The Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre, a 44,000 square-foot building, will house the Clean Tech Academy.
Holland College will offer a certificate program in Cleantech Leadership, which is expected to open in September 2023, and UPEI will offer a one-year master's degree in the same subject which is planned to open in September 2024.
Holland College president Sandy MacDonald said clean technology solutions is a key front in the fight against climate change. He added he hopes the new project will help PEI's most carbon-intensive industries find carbon-neutral solutions.
"We don't have the luxury to wait, here in PEI," he said.
Three Rivers councillor Cody Jenkins, who represents Georgetown, was one of several representatives of various levels of government at the announcement, which was made at Kings Playhouse. He said the project is great news for the Kings County capital.
"It's exciting. The government leading by example and investing in your community gives people the confidence for them to invest in the community as well."
See more in the February 23 issue of the Eastern Graphic.
