The proposed map of eight wards for Three Rivers brings to mind the vicious use of gerrymandering in the southern United States which is used there as a tool in voter suppression.
Here are just two of many examples: in Texas, the city of Austin is divided into several districts so voters in the predominately liberal city have no representation; and the entire state of North Carolina is so badly divided into its 13 Congressional districts Republicans, who won the 2018 midterm elections by only 2% (50% to 48%) held 10 of the state’s 13 seats (that’s 77%). In both cases, as in many others, the situation is so bad the US Supreme Court has had to get involved.
Meanwhile, here in Three Rivers, we see potential for the same type of gerrymandering with the proposed map. When initially presented, the idea was to “blend central and rural areas”. Sounds nice until you look at the details. Montague will be divided into six of the eight Three Rivers wards. This will likely effectively silence Montague residents.
Here is one example of what could happen: sometime in the near future a decision could be made to create a commercial or light industrial corridor from Montague to Pooles Corner (and beyond) which would utilize Montague’s sewer and water infrastructure. Before long Montague’s waterfront could be the dumping site for the entire surrounding municipality. What voice would Montague residents have? None.
If, on the other hand, there is the unlikely prospect the reverse is true and more people live in each of the six pieces of Montague than reside in the much larger rural portions of each ward, then residents of Montague would have a majority voice in six of the eight wards. I am sure residents of Three Rivers outside of Montague would not be happy about that.
In conclusion, some very hard questions have to be asked about the proposed map. And members of the commission who drew up the map must present detailed statistics about where people live in each ward.
All residents of Three Rivers need to know if the proposed wards represent equal voices between rural and town; and if not, whether the proposed gerrymandering of Montague is intentional or accidental.
Rick Gibbs,
Montague
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.