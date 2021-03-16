It is time for the removal of the John A. Macdonald statue in Charlottetown.
The controversy surrounding Macdonald has been boiling for years, most likely since the figure was first put on the corner of Queen Street and Victoria Row back in 2009. Renewed calls came to light this past summer when the statue was vandalized several times.
The most important part of those incidents wasn’t the actual act of vandalism, but the reasons behind it.
People aren’t doing this for a lark. I would describe it more as civil disobedience by people who are beyond tired of seeing the face of the orchestrator of residential schools day in and day out.
It was all well and good for Charlottetown City Council to initially engage with First Nations on PEI back in the summer. They were going to leave the statue in place, but add an educational plaque to highlight Macdonald’s past transgressions.
Like I said, all well and good, but this compromise should never have taken this long.
So now, be done with it and just remove the statue from its prominent place. It does nothing but exacerbate the marginalization of anyone whose history included residential schools. Put it somewhere else - in a storage building like the rest of PEI’s historical artifacts, or in Province House where visitors can expect to encounter multiple examples of our colonial past, but not on a busy street corner.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.