COVID has robbed us of many things but something the global threat can never take away is people’s freedom to spend time outdoors. Bonus - rural PEI is mere minutes away from any urban location in the province.
Now, if butterflies, vibrant yellow dandelions, zigzagging hummingbirds, or trail hikes are becoming a tad ho-hum, may I suggest you try the challenge of trout fishing.
This weekend (May 21-24), angling is free to all Islanders - no license required.
There are countless fishing holes without the temptation of sneaking onto private property. (117 spots are marked on a map on the government website. Google Angling Resources and Information Centre).
Better yet, ask someone in your community who fishes regularly where the hot spots are. Some are secret, of course, but many others exist where novice anglers are always welcome.
Angling is a simple sport. Fishing pole, line, perhaps a bobber, and of course worms or store-bought artificial bait. Don’t be lured into spending a lot of money. Also, lugging a copious amount of gear from one spot to the next can be physically taxing - taking the fun out of the experience.
Remember it’s not always about landing the fish.
When a good friend of mine, Dalen MacArthur, was around five or perhaps six-years-old he had a cartoon fishing pole with a short length of thick plastic line on the reel. He cast his line out and, typical of any kid that age, he opted to chase a butterfly rather than focus on a potential catch.
Meanwhile a rambunctious rainbow trout grabbed his bait. The fish, which weighed four or five pounds was successfully landed and, with an air of indifference to his spectacular catch, Dalen darted off to check out some dragonflies he'd spotted circling overhead. When all was said and done, that little boy had a fabulous afternoon, but his huge trout was incidental.
So if you’re planning on taking kids along, try to pick a location where they can run and play if the fish aren’t biting ... or if they simply choose to enjoy their surroundings.
(Quick and easy-to-carry snacks are a must. Being outdoors and an increased appetite go hand in hand).
One last thing: if you don’t plan on keeping the fish use a barbless hook. Let others have the fun of catching the big ones too.
Good luck, good fishing, and good family times in the great outdoors!
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
