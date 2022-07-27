Eddy column

“Eddy, I have a photo you have to see!”

That was not the typical greeting I was expecting from Brenda Logan, as I entered Ferguson Logan Funeral Home.

Ghost picture

This grainy image was taken near Annie Beaton’s Hollow from Barry and Brenda Logan’s home security camera. The first figure visible is Barry. He was oblivious to the second figure, which may resemble to some, that of a woman holding her hands overhead to protect herself. Submitted photo
Ellis Family Band

The Ellis Family Band is set to perform this Thursday, July 28 at 8 pm at Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner, along with Fiddlers’ Sons. Submitted photo

