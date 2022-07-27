“Eddy, I have a photo you have to see!”
That was not the typical greeting I was expecting from Brenda Logan, as I entered Ferguson Logan Funeral Home.
“Come and see me on your way out, I just have to go and get my phone,” she started to explain.
I was at the funeral home for the wake of a family friend, so I continued on to offer my condolences. Brenda came back to meet me when I was on my way back out.
“We lived in Annie Beaton’s Hollow,” Brenda started. “I had been away and was missing Barry and the dogs so I checked in online to our home security cameras. Sometimes I catch Barry and the dogs out in the yard, and seeing them makes me less homesick.”
“That’s pretty neat technology,” I said, feeling impressed.
“Barry happened to be out walking the dogs so I took a photo of the online footage with my phone,” she continued. “When I showed the gang here what the photo captured, they all said ‘you have to show Eddy’”.
Brenda had me very curious. I should explain that Fiddlers’ Sons recorded, and we sometimes perform a song, called ‘Annie Beaton’s Hollow.’ The song was written by John B. Webster and Clara VanderAa. It is based on a 150-year-old unsolved murder, which took place in the Belfast area, of a young Scottish girl named Annie Beaton. The song details the subsequent ghost story which proliferated in the years since the murder. Her restless spirit is said to haunt the hollow in Lyndale, which is near where she was slain all those years ago.
Brenda showed me the somewhat grainy image on her phone. You can see Barry walking the dogs, but if you look closer you can also make out the image of a woman holding her hands over her head as if to guard herself from being hit. The photo was so compelling to Brenda she called to ask Barry who was walking the dogs with him. He had no idea what she was talking about as he hadn’t seen anyone or anything out of the ordinary on his walk.
I have to admit my superstition got the better of me and I felt a shiver rush down my spine. You see, the image was more chilling for me as I knew some details of the crime. Annie’s demise was somewhat gruesome. The girl had been bludgeoned to death in an apparent crime of passion.
I seem to recall hearing the late Boyde Beck explaining the murder on CBC radio some years ago. Boyde suggested cultural differences may have contributed to the murder going unsolved. Belfast was a mainly Scottish-Gaelic speaking settlement at that time. The population was skeptical and uncooperative with the Irish Catholic policeman who had been sent out from town to investigate. In any event, John and Clara’s song lyric holds true; “No one was found to pay the price for taking poor young Annie’s life.”
Present day, people fascinated with ghost stories make their way to Annie Beaton’s Hollow to test their bravery. In fact, our bandmate, Keelin Wedge was so taken with the song and story she and her partner, Christine, took a midnight drive to the Hollow last summer.
“We were only parked a short time when this eerie feeling came over me,” Christine confessed to me one night. “I caught a glimpse of what looked like a white dress hanging on a tree branch. I got so creeped out I told Keel to get us out of there!” she confided, with a laugh.
John B. added to the conversation that a friend of his had Annie’s ghost follow him along when he was snowmobiling in the area last winter.
“She followed right beside me for two miles, I couldn’t lose her. And I was givin’ her too,” John’s friend swore.
I’ll include the photo. I’m not sure if it will turn out in the paper, or maybe you will see what you want to see. Some might say the ghost sightings will continue as long as Annie’s spirit is denied justice.
The spirits will be high this Thursday, July 28 at 8 pm as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues at Kaylee Hall. We are happy to report Rick Ellis is back to feeling 100 per cent and we have been able to reschedule The Ellis Family Band to join us this week. Come on out and hear their big hits like Easy To Love, Mother of Mine and Summer Nights, along with some selections highlighting their favorite musical influences. The boys will be performing in a stripped-down acoustic format which really showcases their trademark vocal harmonies. We have nine concerts left at Kaylee Hall, and this is sure to be one to remember. I hope you can come out and experience it for yourself.
