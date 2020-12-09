After 31 years of doing the weather on CBC Compass, Kevin ‘Boomer’ Gallant has settled nicely into retirement. I first met Boomer about 12 years ago, pretty much in passing, and because of our occupations, we were familiar with each other. You don’t need to be told this guy is a provincial treasure and one of the Island’s most beloved figures.
In the past couple of years, I’ve hung out a bit with Boomer and gotten to know him a lot better. I know he likes exercise, in fact he told me just the other day he’d done six spin classes the previous week. However, those are not the ‘buns’ I’m talking about here. He loves to cook and bake. He still loves the weather, and retirement has given him time to travel. Pro tip. Unless you’ve got an hour, don’t even begin to talk to him about travelling in Italy.
Both Boomer and I were supposed to host tours this year for the Stewart Travel Group. His to Ireland, mine, a cruise on the Danube. We will hopefully do both next year. Late last week, Travis Stewart wanted to meet with us again to see if we could make a connection on a 2022 trip. A socially-distanced meeting was planned for the Stewart house. This was my opening.
If you follow Boomer on Instagram or Facebook, you know he posts a lot, and I mean a lot of pictures of his handy work in the kitchen. In fact, as of this writing, 41 of his last 50 posts on Instagram are of food. He also posts food photos on Facebook to share with his 4,860 friends there. (Boomer is also on Twitter, but does not post food pictures there, although he does seem to be infatuated with sharks.)
When I say food, I’m talking about things like roasted vegetable layered Shepherds pie, Island blueberry orange zest muffins, old cheddar cheese/green onion/ground flax seed loaf with cheese overflow, giant blueberry cinnamon rolls, regular cinnamon rolls and carrot raisin muffins, with yogurt, to name a few. I believe he was the first to proclaim ‘Meat Pie Monday’. Oh, and there’s cookies ... lots of cookies. I know Boomer shares the wealth with others, but my oh my, I had to get me some of his baking.
When Travis sent a note out setting up a meeting, I knew what I had to do. I responded in a very kidding way to Travis, and copied Boomer. Admittedly I was answering in a kidding, but not really kidding, nudge nudge, wink, wink, kind of way and needed Boomer to take the bait. I replied that I could only make the meeting if ‘someone’ brings home baking. I was pretty sure Travis didn’t bake. I also ‘suggested’ cinnamon buns and muffins would be nice and I wouldn’t say no to chocolate chip cookies ... add smiley face emoji here.
I arrived first, and Travis and I were socially-distant chatting when Boomer arrived wearing, what else, his shorts and a baseball cap. But forget the fact the 1980s NBA were calling and wanted their shorts back, Boomer had arrived, and just like Santa on Christmas Eve, he delivered.
Yep, still warm, cranberry raisin cinnamon muffins. They checked a lot of boxes. Travis and I jumped right in. They were dandy. They were corkers! They were humdingers!
I now have to figure out a way to have Travis convene weekly meetings. I mean those meat pies look awfully good.
