Indigenous history is the first history of our Island and indeed our country.
It is something we should all know from the beginning right through the decades of oppression to present day.
Before there were residential schools, reservations and such atrocities as the pass system there was blatant disregard for the well-being of the First Nations people.
On PEI the Mi’kmaq people were forced from their lands when settlers came from Europe. There was no great war to take over or conquer the people who originally inhabited this Island, but nonetheless they were essentially banished.
The traditional way of life for Mi’kmaq was to travel to different places depending on the seasons. That way of life became nearly impossible as farms and communities became established across the province.
This took place before we were part of Canada. It was during those years when Prince Edward Island was still a colony under British rule that the plight of First Nations people began.
Unable to hunt and harvest in their traditional way they slowly began to starve.
Lennox Island was first ‘given’ (oh the irony to give after taking away) to some First Nations families by a newly-established land owner. Yet, at the time the wooded land was still being plundered by white settlers who felt it was their right to take.
A sad commentary to contemplate.
It was a dark time in history and one of which we should all be aware.
Charlotte MacAulay
