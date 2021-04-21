It started out simple enough with these items. A steak knife. A hand held potato masher. A wooden spoon. A pair of scissors. A red place mat. A sledgehammer and a coconut. I never saw it coming.
I agreed to be in a commercial for a local company, which shall remain nameless at this point, because I don’t want to spoil the unveiling of the finished product in a few weeks time. It was produced by Furrow Studios in Charlottetown, the good folks who brought you the clever PEI Potato Growers commercial. We completed shooting last week.
Without giving anything away, the commercial entailed shooting seven different short vignettes. These vignettes will be mixed and matched to produce several spots, each tagged with a sales line which I delivered. I was also involved in taking part in three of these short sketches. One of those involved the items stated above. Spoiler alert. This is not a commercial for steak knives, hand held potato mashers, wooden spoons, scissors, place mats, sledgehammers or coconuts. I’m providing this information for complete transparency.
The plan seemed simple enough. A lady, played by the wonderful Tamara, would be seen struggling to open a coconut using things that should never be used to open a coconut. Then, I would step into the shot, hand her a sledgehammer, and Tamara would smash the smithereens out of the coconut.
This was staged on a table at the Furrow studios. We had five coconuts and each had been drilled from the bottom to empty the milk. After the director explained what we were doing, and just before we started shooting, Tamara casually mentioned she had never used a sledgehammer before. I actually found that to be normal as I’m sure many people haven’t. So, I gave her a quick lesson on how to hold and swing it. We were ready to roll. I was quickly recapping the sledgehammer lesson in my mind to make sure I didn’t leave anything out.
Take one. Tamara is seen struggling to open the coconut with a knife and hand held potato masher. She quickly switches to the wooden spoon.On cue, I walk in and hand her the sledgehammer which she takes and quickly smashes the coconut. Well, she at least hit the coconut...a bit. Causing minor damage. But no worries. That was take one, it was her first ever swing of a sledgehammer, and we had four more coconuts. We also determined the coconut was placed too close to her on the table after taking the swing radius into account. Things could only get better from here.
Take two. All goes well, Tamara takes a mighty swing, the coconut smashes on cue, but it wasn’t what you would call a complete obliteration of the coconut. No problem, on to take three.
Take three. We start, Tamara swings into action. I walk in on cue and hand her the sledgehammer. She takes it, makes a mighty swing, but it’s just a glancing blow which wallops the outside edge of the coconut, which then goes blasting in a backward-sideways trajectory and rockets right into my….well, ummm, yep...my coconuts.
Once the howling laughter died down, people realized I was OK and three takes later Tamara smashed our last remaining coconut to bits, perfectly captured by the camera, which I’m sure you’ll see in close-up slow motion once the final product airs.
I believe that’s the only part of this vignette you’ll see in close-up slow motion. At least I hope so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.