Saddle up the horses and head to the trail - the Confederation Trail that is.
The province, in cooperation with PEI Trail Riders, launched a pilot project this week to allow equestrian riders to use specific rural stretches of the trail.
The pilot will run for 90 days ending on November 15, 2021. Portions of the trail are mapped out and in the eastern end of the province horses will be permitted on a stretch that includes Vernon Bridge, Orwell, Newtown Cross etc. If you’re good with geography the trail is open from Hermitage to Fodhla. If you’re not, the open part starts at the intersection with the Georgetown Road and ends at the intersection with Highway 23. All have a low volume of traffic.
OK, without attempting to separate the wheat from the oats (chaff), dog owners and those without canine pals also frequent the same space, as do cyclists.
Consequently an important question comes to light: how exactly will these diverse groups harmonize?
There are rules in place such as equestrians must be experienced and horses must be trained. They will not be permitted to gallop or canter, helmets are mandatory (for riders) and they can only use the trail in daylight hours.
Horses are majestic animals and they may well be trained but not all dogs obediently walk by their owner’s side (on leash or otherwise). Dogs can be easily distracted by squirrels, rabbits and the vast array of delightful creatures that also share wooded spaces along the trail.
Focusing on safety alone: are horses and dogs really a good mix?
The trail is a publicly owned entity that provides 449 kilometres of rolled stone recreational space for countless Islanders and it’s only fair it be shared.
Snowmobilers have access to the trail from December 1 to March 31. That’s acceptable, although it does leave snowshoers and skiiers out of the loop. On the other hand though a snowmobile membership pays to groom and maintain the trail.
Four wheel and ATV enthusiasts might also be wondering when, or if, they will ever have dibs on the trail which is gated to keep non-motorized vehicles out.
There was also a small group of walkers in the Murray Harbour area who were interested in striking an agreement to use a short portion of the trail in winter. Their request was based on the fact icy roads are dangerous for pedestrians and they wished to get outdoors and exercise during colder months.
The gap appears to be widening between fair and just.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.