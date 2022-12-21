Paul MacNeill

The stockings are hung by the fireplace, the naughty and nice list reviewed for a final time, meaning we can finally dole out Christmas wishes for the power brokers who make decisions for the rest of us, whether we like it or not. 

More than three years into the job and Premier Dennis King is still riding a wave of support that would translate into a massive majority ... if an election were held today. The premier likes to say he does politics differently, but we all know government is salivating at the idea of going to the polls sooner rather than later. Give the premier the gift of patience. Rushing to the polls often does not turn out as planned. 

