The stockings are hung by the fireplace, the naughty and nice list reviewed for a final time, meaning we can finally dole out Christmas wishes for the power brokers who make decisions for the rest of us, whether we like it or not.
More than three years into the job and Premier Dennis King is still riding a wave of support that would translate into a massive majority ... if an election were held today. The premier likes to say he does politics differently, but we all know government is salivating at the idea of going to the polls sooner rather than later. Give the premier the gift of patience. Rushing to the polls often does not turn out as planned.
The Green Opposition has transitioned from questioning in a bookish style mired in minutia to fierce inquisitor holding government to account. Unfortunately, neither seem to resonate with Islanders. The party is stuck 24 points behind the PCs, a massive deficit that is actually an improvement. The clock is ticking. If the historic Green caucus doesn’t figure things out quickly, it risks massive losses. Let’s gift them a healthy dose of momentum to remind voters of the optimism seen just four years ago.
Third Party seems to be sticking to “PEI’s natural governing party” ... or so Liberals like to refer to themselves. Not anymore. It’s survival of the fittest, meaning Liberal MLAs seeking re-election are prioritizing their own future, whether it’s good for the party or not. You get the sense Liberals may still be one electoral thrashing away from the bottom. Here’s a gift of humble pie for those who think the party is set to return to power anytime soon.
New Liberal leader Sharon Cameron gets top marks for courage but is leading a political fight few see ending well. Insiders say it is entirely possible that for the first time in party history, Liberals will not run candidates in every riding. It’s a sign of just how far the Liberal brand has fallen provincially.
To make the task more difficult, Cameron lacks name recognition with voters. She will run in District 17, now held by Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker. It’s gutsy. She is signaling that the next election will be about survival of the Liberals or Greens. She must focus the majority of her attention on campaigning there. If she loses her seat, her career is done. We gift the new leader a mega megaphone to catch voter’s attention.
Since 2020 Islanders have relied on the Chief Public Health Office for guidance to safely navigate COVID. But like every other province, PEI has now dropped all mandatory measures in favour of a ‘strong recommendation’ to continue to mask up during the severest respiratory virus season in recent memory. Everyone knows recommendations don’t work, regardless of whether they are ‘strong’ or not. COVID, seasonal flu and RSV are combining to empty classrooms and fill emergency rooms and hospital beds. For CPHO we gift a reminder that masks are easy, cheap and do no harm. Bring them back.
2022 was the year when mental health and addiction jumped to the fore of public awareness. Government responded with important initiatives focused on treatment, much needed shelter beds and temporary housing. So much more needs to be done. Few Island families are not impacted by addiction or mental health challenges. Let’s all give the courageous Islanders, who continue to tell us their truth, the dignity, respect and programs and services they deserve.
Post tropical storm Fiona was unlike any other storm in generations. It caused tens of millions in property damage, destroyed thousands of trees and showed how susceptible our province is to climate change. Our showcase north shore dunes were destroyed in a matter of hours. Mother Nature needs our help. Let’s make sure development and environment protection legislation, regulations and policy are strong enough to give her a fighting chance of minimizing future damage.
And finally, to you the loyal readers of The Graphic I offer sincere thanks. Local news is more important than ever. We do not take your loyalty or trust for granted. We love when you take us to task, because it shows we matter to you.
May this Christmas be filled with warmth, good food, family, friends, health, kind gestures and loving hugs.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
