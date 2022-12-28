Gar and Bonnie Gillis and their dog Roxy presented a then record-breaking donation of $12,190 to Adam Ramsay, PEI relationship manager for the IWK Foundation in the fall of 2021. Mr Ramsay says their generosity and that of community donors has made a transformational difference in the lives of Island children at the IWK over the past 15 years.
Over the past 15 years, donations to the IWK collected by Gar and Bonnie Gillis have helped the Halifax children’s hospital purchase vital new equipment and facilities, launch programs and conduct research, making a difference in the lives of Island youth.
The Point Prim couple’s first cheque to the hospital was for $565. Since then, donations through Hannah’s Bottle Village in their backyard have surged and they have now collected a grand total of $88,308.
The grassroots effort to help save lives has really taken off since 2018. That year the IWK donation surpassed $10,000 for the first time and brought the running total north of $40,000. But it turned out that was just the beginning.
In the past four years, the Gillises have raised more than they did in the entire first decade, despite unprecedented blows to people’s bank accounts in the form of a pandemic and inflation. That culminated in a record-breaking annual donation of $19,005.85 earlier this fall.
Mr Gillis said every cent raised goes to the hospital. His expenses come out of his own pocket.
“It gives a lot of kids a second chance at life. That’s what it’s all about.”
Adam Ramsay, the IWK Foundation’s relationship manager for PEI, said the impact goes beyond making a difference. The resources available to sick patients as a result are “truly transformational,” he said.
“For young children who really need it the most, these pieces are there for them now. It’s not a guarantee by any stretch that they would be there, if not for the likes of Gar and Bonnie.”
New equipment purchased with the help of these donations includes infant scales, transport chairs, surgical telescopes, ER stretchers, sleeper chairs, treatment tables, side rails, chest retractors and more. They also help finance projects like the IWK’s new neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric ICU, both built since 2018.
“We often want to support the areas of greatest need and those can change from year to year,” Mr Ramsay said.
The hospital buys new equipment on an ongoing basis. The sheer number of patients they treat requires it. In 2021-22, 17 infants from PEI were born at the IWK. Patients from PEI alone accounted for 4,795 outpatient clinic visits, 204 day surgeries, 208 inpatient stays and 41 trips to the ER.
Mr Ramsay said the Gillises’ efforts, boosted by the generosity of Islanders and tourists alike, represent “the very best of community” as they open up their backyard to hundreds of strangers every year.
“They’re engaging everyone to come together in support of something really pure and bigger than each of us individually.”
When Mr Gillis was first building the bottle village, people suggested he make a business out of it. But he thought that would be too much of a hassle and preferred to donate any proceeds instead of paying taxes on it.
He had two charitable foundations in mind. He called the IWK first, and to their enduring benefit, they answered the phone.
Mr Gillis doesn’t have any family history with the children’s hospital but knows several people who have received life-changing care there.
Word of mouth has always helped bring traffic to the bottle village, but having its location on Google Maps also helps direct many tourists there, including people coming off the ferry in Wood Islands. On a couple of occasions last summer there were eight vehicles in the Gillises’ backyard at once.
“There are an awful lot of nice folks out there,” he said.
Mr Gillis expects to hit his cumulative goal of $100,000 sometime next year, and the foundation plans to present him with a plaque when that happens.
