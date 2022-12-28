village

Gar and Bonnie Gillis and their dog Roxy presented a then record-breaking donation of $12,190 to Adam Ramsay, PEI relationship manager for the IWK Foundation in the fall of 2021. Mr Ramsay says their generosity and that of community donors has made a transformational difference in the lives of Island children at the IWK over the past 15 years.

Graphic file photo

Over the past 15 years, donations to the IWK collected by Gar and Bonnie Gillis have helped the Halifax children’s hospital purchase vital new equipment and facilities, launch programs and conduct research, making a difference in the lives of Island youth.

The Point Prim couple’s first cheque to the hospital was for $565. Since then, donations through Hannah’s Bottle Village in their backyard have surged and they have now collected a grand total of $88,308.

scale

Infant Patient Scale

