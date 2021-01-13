Edna MacLeod, wife of the late Dr John M Gillis, who the Belfast lodge was named for, was the first resident of the long-term care facility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on the weekend.
“I’m relieved and very grateful,” Mrs MacLeod said. “It’s very hopeful.”
Mrs MacLeod said once the pandemic is beat back, she looks forward to visiting with her son and daughter, both of whom live out of province.
“It was a wonderful day for those of us in long-term care, and excitement was definitely in the air,” said program co-ordinator Christina Linton.
Ms Linton said about 40 additional staff, who had not yet been to Charlottetown for a shot, were also vaccinated at the lodge.
Moderna vaccines were administered through the clinic at the lodge and plans are in place to administer the second dose of vaccine to the same residents and staff in three weeks.
“I’d just like to thank everybody who has been working with such compassion to care for us,” said Mrs MacLeod who hopes this is another great step toward getting back to normal.
