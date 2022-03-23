For the most part spectators in the stands in any hockey arena aren’t privy to verbal exchanges, hushed or mumbled, between players in the game or on the benches.
Parents, fans and officials aren’t the intended audience - rather it’s the opposing players who are targets of on-ice bullying. The hurtful words can be spawned from racism, prejudice and even frustration originating from a previous play or carried from the home environment, school - you name it. It’s there, it’s ugly but it has no place in the game.
Hopefully hockey circles across the province learned a lesson on the wrongs in the sport earlier this season.
Five PEI players were suspended following an investigation into an incident involving a youth with a Halifax organization.
Mark Connors, a goalie from Halifax, alleges he was the victim of racial slurs last November while participating in an Island tournament. (The five accused are appealing their suspensions.)
Unfortunately this is just one example of wrongful actions that exist in minor hockey.
The crux is that others just haven’t gotten caught or inappropriate verbal exchanges were ignored - simply because it’s less disturbing to let things slide in hopes it was a one-time incident.
Hockey PEI has responded. Unacceptable behaviour at games will no longer be tolerated.
Team officials will have suspensions doubled if they receive a penalty involving disrespect, abuse or harassment. Players will receive an additional one-game suspension on top of the minimum two-game suspension. If the behaviour includes discrimination, the accused could be gone for the duration.
It’s a step in the right direction and sounds great on paper but there is little to celebrate if the bare minimum is being achieved.
Among the verbally abused are the young referees who in some instances volunteer their time to officiate or show up to a game with their skates and whistles to earn a few bucks on a Saturday.
It’s easy to coach, play or ref a game from the stands but berating officials of any age should not be tolerated. It is by no means part of the game.
Change can start with youths but adults need to follow the same play book - without prejudice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.