Who do you vote for? Liberal as your grandparents parents did? Did you know it was the Liberal party that took all democracy out of the MGA? It was bad enough before, but now the provincial government and a few councillors have the final say. You can speak against a law or bad judgment, hold a vote, say no, file an objection and these few can and will overrule you (the will of the people).
The Liberals lost the last election because of this act. Did they learn from that? NO.
Did you vote Green hoping to have good government that would make positive changes for the good of people and protect our land water etc? Did you know Mr Baker voted for the Liberal MGA? When we asked him why, he stated that’s the only way we can get a land use plan. This is a provincial government plan he wants to pass off to municipalities. Is this ‘wannabe premier’ and his whole party saying they cannot and will not put effort into this much needed plan to protect our land, water, forestry, fishing and environment?
Did you vote PC as your family always did? Did you know the PCs got elected by rural PEI in the last election because of their promises to change the MGA and allow Three Rivers residents a proper vote? They publicly stated they were against forced annexation numerous times. We had lots of other good candidates for premier of this Island who, in my opinion, could have been trusted to make the needed changes. They were totally ignored. Along comes Dennis King who was kept in reserve by a previous government to ensure the status quo. He pushed the PC party into keeping their heads down and doing as they are told. Mr Fox obviously agrees as he has made no effort to keep any of the promises he and his party made to the people of PEI. They are staying the Liberal/Green course against the will of the people. Please don’t allow one more PC to be elected. If they hold a majority they will call an election very quickly to ensure they get another four years at the trough.
So we still have the same thing - discrimination, rural people treated as second class citizens with no vote, segregation by councils against their own communities (council has final say, residents have no say), dishonesty, corrupt government by all three parties. We need an alternative. We need a new party that will run on ethics, honesty, transparency and democracy and that will actually represent the people.
Gary Robbins,
Chair, Rural Coalition of PEI Inc
